Figures on fiscal 2019: Highlight Group with surge in earnings

Highlight Communications AG (ISIN: CH 000 653 9198) has closed fiscal year 2019 successfully and significantly outperformed its guidance for consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of between CHF 20 million and CHF 22 million. Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders increased to CHF 25.2 million (previous year: CHF 18.4 million) as a result of the positive business performance. Both the Film segment and the Sports and Events Marketing segment contributed to the positive business performance.

According to preliminary IFRS figures, Highlight Communications AG is reporting consolidated revenue of CHF 486.8 million (previous year: CHF 531.6 million). Due to extraordinary effects, reclassification of revenue amounting to CHF 22 million to other operating income and currency effects totaling approximately CHF 17 million, the revenue guidance of CHF 520-540 million was not achieved.

The complete audited financial statements for 2019 will be published on March 31, 2020 and will be available from this time for downloading under www.highlight-communications.ch.

