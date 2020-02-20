Log in
Highlight Communications AG

HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG

(HLG)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Figures on fiscal 2019: Highlight Group with surge in earnings

02/20/2020 | 10:05am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Figures on fiscal 2019: Highlight Group with surge in earnings

20-Feb-2020 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Figures on fiscal 2019: Highlight Group with surge in earnings

Highlight Communications AG (ISIN: CH 000 653 9198) has closed fiscal year 2019 successfully and significantly outperformed its guidance for consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of between CHF 20 million and CHF 22 million. Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders increased to CHF 25.2 million (previous year: CHF 18.4 million) as a result of the positive business performance. Both the Film segment and the Sports and Events Marketing segment contributed to the positive business performance.

According to preliminary IFRS figures, Highlight Communications AG is reporting consolidated revenue of CHF 486.8 million (previous year: CHF 531.6 million). Due to extraordinary effects, reclassification of revenue amounting to CHF 22 million to other operating income and currency effects totaling approximately CHF 17 million, the revenue guidance of CHF 520-540 million was not achieved.

The complete audited financial statements for 2019 will be published on March 31, 2020 and will be available from this time for downloading under www.highlight-communications.ch.

Further information:

HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland
Tel: +41 (0)61 816 96 91
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch

20-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 980061

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

980061  20-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=980061&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
