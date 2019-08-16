DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Highlight Communications AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



16.08.2019 / 16:14

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Highlight Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 21, 2019 German: http://www.hlcom.ch/Zwischenberichte.htm English: http://www.hlcom.ch/en/Interim-reports.htm

16.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

