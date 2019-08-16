HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
08/16/2019 | 10:15am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Highlight Communications AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
16.08.2019 / 16:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Highlight Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :