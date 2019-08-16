Log in
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG    HLG   CH0006539198

HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG

(HLG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 08/16 05:08:12 am
4.28 EUR   +0.94%
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/16/2019 | 10:15am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Highlight Communications AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.08.2019 / 16:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlight Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 21, 2019 German: http://www.hlcom.ch/Zwischenberichte.htm English: http://www.hlcom.ch/en/Interim-reports.htm


16.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Internet: www.hlcom.ch

 
End of News DGAP News Service

859003  16.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=859003&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
