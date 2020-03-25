Log in
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG

(HLG)
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/25/2020 | 10:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Highlight Communications AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.03.2020 / 15:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlight Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020
Address: http://www.highlight-communications.ch/Geschaeftsberichte.htm

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020
Address: http://www.highlight-communications.ch/en/Annual-reports.htm

25.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Internet: www.hlcom.ch

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1006495  25.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1006495&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
