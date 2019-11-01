Log in
Highlight Communications AG

HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG

(HLG)
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/01/2019

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Highlight Communications AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01.11.2019 / 12:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlight Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 04, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 04, 2019 German: http://www.highlight-communications.ch/Zwischenberichte.htm English: http://www.highlight-communications.ch/en/Interim-reports.htm


01.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Internet: www.hlcom.ch

 
End of News DGAP News Service

902663  01.11.2019 

© EQS 2019
