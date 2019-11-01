HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
0
11/01/2019 | 07:20am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Highlight Communications AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
01.11.2019 / 12:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Highlight Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :