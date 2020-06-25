Highlight Communications : Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG

DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG



25.06.2020 / 17:00

PRESS RELEASE

2020 Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG accepts all proposals by Board of Directors.

Pratteln, June 25, 2020

The Swiss company Highlight Communications AG (HLG; WKN 920 299), which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and based in Pratteln (HLC), today held its Annual General Meeting. All proposals by the Board of Directors were accepted by the shareholders with a large majority.

Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for a further term, while René Camenzind, Martin Hellstern and Peter von Büren were each elected for a further year as members of the Board of Directors. Alexander Studhalter was elected to the Board of Directors for the first time.