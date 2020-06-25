Highlight Communications : Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG
0
06/25/2020 | 11:05am EDT
DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG
25.06.2020 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PRESS RELEASE
Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG
2020 Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG accepts all proposals by Board of Directors.
Pratteln, June 25, 2020
The Swiss company Highlight Communications AG (HLG; WKN 920 299), which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and based in Pratteln (HLC), today held its Annual General Meeting. All proposals by the Board of Directors were accepted by the shareholders with a large majority.
Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for a further term, while René Camenzind, Martin Hellstern and Peter von Büren were each elected for a further year as members of the Board of Directors. Alexander Studhalter was elected to the Board of Directors for the first time.
For further information:
Highlight Communications AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
CH-4133 Pratteln BL
Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91
e-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
25.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
Language:
English
Company:
Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone:
+41 61 816 96 96
Fax:
+41 61 816 67 67
E-mail:
ir@hlcom.ch
Internet:
www.hlcom.ch
ISIN:
CH0006539198
WKN:
920299
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange