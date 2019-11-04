Log in
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG

HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG

(HLG)
Highlight Communications : Group remains on track after nine months

11/04/2019 | 11:05am EST

DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Highlight Group remains on track after nine months

04.11.2019 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlight Group remains on track after nine months

  • Consolidated sales rose by 5.1% to CHF 353.6 million
  • EBIT improved by 29.8% to CHF 18.3 million
  • Net result for the period at CHF 5.7 million

The third quarter of 2019 saw the highest sales and earnings of the fiscal year so far.

Group development in the first nine months of 2019

  • At CHF 353.6 million, nine-month consolidated sales were CHF 17.2 million or 5.1% higher than the previous year's figure (CHF 336.4 million). The increase is primarily due to different consolidation periods of Constantin Medien AG (Sports segment) in the period from April 1 to September 30, 2018 (six months) and the first nine months of 2019 (nine months). The sales of the Film and Sports- and Event-Marketing segments remained virtually constant year-on-year.
     
  • EBIT improved by CHF 4.2 million or 29.8% to CHF 18.3 million. The rise resulted chiefly from the Film segment, which contributed CHF 9.4 million to earnings, its contribution thus more than doubling compared with the previous year (CHF 4.0 million).
     
  • Consolidated net profit for the period was slightly down year-on-year at CHF 5.7 million (previous year's period: CHF 6.0 million) due to significantly higher financial expenses (up CHF 4.0 million). The increase in financial expenses is connected to the acquisition of additional shares in Constantin Medien AG following the public delisting tender offer of July 31, 2019.
     
  • The share of earnings attributable to Highlight shareholders was CHF 6.3 million (previous year's period: CHF 6.5 million), corresponding to earnings per share of CHF 0.11.
     
  • Consolidated equity of CHF 179.5 million was down by CHF 46.1 million compared to the end of 2018. The main reasons for the reduction were dividend payments of CHF 12.6 million and a considerable decline in non-controlling interests (CHF 34.5 million). This was due to the increase in the stake in Constantin Medien AG.

The forecast for the year of consolidated sales of between CHF 520 million and CHF 540 million and a consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of between CHF 20 million and CHF 22 million is again confirmed.

The quarterly statement as of September 30, 2019 will be available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch starting from today.

 

Highlight Group at a glance    
Group figures according to IFRS    
       
in CHF million 3Q2019 3Q2018 Change in %
Sales 353.6 336.4 5.1
EBIT 18.3 14.1 29.8
Net profit for the period (after taxes) 5.7 6.0 -5.0
Net profit attributable to shareholders 6.3 6.5 -3.1
Earnings per share (in CHF) 0.11 0.11 0.0
Segment sales      
Film 223.2 224.4 -0.5
Sports- and Event-Marketing 48.8 47.4 3.0
Sports 81.9 65.0 26.0
Segment earnings      
Film 9.4 4.0 135.0
Sports- and Event-Marketing 24.3 23.8 2.1
Sports -9.6 -7.8 -23.1
       
in CHF million September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change in %
Balance sheet total 654.0 638.6 2.4
Equity 179.5 225.6 -20.4
Equity ratio (%) 27.4 35.3 -7.9
Current financial liabilities 87.2 149.0 -41.5
Cash and cash equivalents 41.2 52.5 -21.5
       
       

04.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 903767

 
End of News DGAP News Service

903767  04.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=903767&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
