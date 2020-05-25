Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Highlight Communications AG    HLG   CH0006539198

HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG

(HLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Highlight Communications : Successful start of the Highlight Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 11:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Successful start of the Highlight Group

25.05.2020 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Successful start of the Highlight Group

  • EBIT up CHF 4.1 million compared to the previous year at CHF 1.2 million
  • Consolidated net profit rises CHF 3.4 million to CHF -1.1 million compared to the previous year
  • Consolidated sales of CHF 89.3 million

Consolidated sales of the Highlight Group developed as forecast in the first quarter of 2020, while earnings outperformed expectations.

Group development in the first quarter of 2020

  • At CHF 89.3 million, consolidated sales was down CHF 27.4 million on the figure for the first quarter of 2019. The decline results in particular from lower sales in the Film segment, while sales in the other segments - Sports- and Event-Marketing and Sport - were roughly stable year-on-year.
     
  • The decision by state governments to close movie theaters on account of the COVID-19 situation contributed to the decline in sales in the Film segment in particular. Accordingly, no movies were released in theaters in the reporting period.
     
  • The slight decline in external sales in the Sports- and Event-Marketing segment is due to currency effects.
     
  • The slight decline in external sales in the Sport segment is essentially due to currency effects.
     
  • As a result of the lower consolidated operating expenses, EBIT was up on the previous year at CHF 1.2 million (CHF -2.9 million).
     
  • Consolidated net profit rose by CHF 3.4 million to CHF -1.1 million in total. Earnings of CHF -0.9 million were attributable to Highlight's shareholders (previous year: CHF -3.4 million), translating into earnings per share of CHF -0.02 (previous year: CHF -0.06).
     
  • At CHF 191.3 million, consolidated equity was down by CHF 6.4 million as against the end of 2019, primarily as a result of currency effects.

The Board of Directors is continuing to monitor the current COVID-19 situation and has initiated corresponding measures. The Board of Directors assumes that the spread of coronavirus will affect the Highlight Group.
?
The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2020 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.

The Highlight Group at a glance    
Group figures in line with IFRS    
       
CHF million Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change in %
Sales 89.3 116.7 -23.5
EBIT 1.2 -2.9 n/a
Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes)		 -1.1 -4.5 74.4
Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -0.9 -3.4 75.0
Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.02 -0.06 66.7
Segment sales      
Film 48.1 72.4 -33.5
Sports- and Event-Marketing 16.2 16.5 -1.5
Sports 25.0 28.1 -11.0
Segment earnings      
Film 0.4 -3.5 n/a
Sports- and Event-Marketing 7.8 8.5 -9.1
Sports -5.2 -6.1 15.1
       
CHF million March 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Change in %
Total assets 656.0 673.9 -2.7
Equity 191.3 197.7 -3.2
Equity ratio (%) 29.2 29.3 -0.1 points
Current financial liabilities 80.3 66.7 20.4
Cash and cash equivalents 51.1 53.0 -3.6
       
For further information:      
       
Highlight Communications AG      
Investor Relations      
Netzibodenstrasse 23b      
4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland      
Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91      
e-mail: ir@hlcom.ch      

25.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1054877

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1054877  25.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1054877&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS A
11:05aHIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS : Successful start of the Highlight Group
EQ
05/19HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of qua..
EQ
03/31HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS : Group records significant growth in consolidated net ..
EQ
03/25HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fin..
EQ
02/20FIGURES ON FISCAL 2019 : Highlight Group with surge in earnings
EQ
2019HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS : Group remains on track after nine months
EQ
2019HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of qua..
EQ
2019HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG : Notification pursuant to Section 23 para. 1 senten..
EQ
2019HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG : Notification pursuant to Section 23 para. 1 senten..
EQ
2019HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG : Notification pursuant to Section 23 para. 1 senten..
EQ
More news
Chart HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG
Duration : Period :
Highlight Communications AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Burgener Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter von Büren CFO, Executive Director & Head-Human Resources
René Camenzind Non-Executive Director
Martin Hellstern Non-Executive Director
Paul Graf Secretary, MD & Head-Mergers & Acquisitions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG-19.14%209
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.35.10%11 795
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-3.06%7 759
TOHO CO., LTD.-16.72%6 275
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-43.25%4 005
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-13.60%3 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group