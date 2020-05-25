Highlight Communications : Successful start of the Highlight Group
Successful start of the Highlight Group
Successful start of the Highlight Group
EBIT up CHF 4.1 million compared to the previous year at CHF 1.2 million
Consolidated net profit rises CHF 3.4 million to CHF -1.1 million compared to the previous year
Consolidated sales of CHF 89.3 million
Consolidated sales of the Highlight Group developed as forecast in the first quarter of 2020, while earnings outperformed expectations.
Group development in the first quarter of 2020
At CHF 89.3 million, consolidated sales was down CHF 27.4 million on the figure for the first quarter of 2019. The decline results in particular from lower sales in the Film segment, while sales in the other segments - Sports- and Event-Marketing and Sport - were roughly stable year-on-year.
The decision by state governments to close movie theaters on account of the COVID-19 situation contributed to the decline in sales in the Film segment in particular. Accordingly, no movies were released in theaters in the reporting period.
The slight decline in external sales in the Sports- and Event-Marketing segment is due to currency effects.
The slight decline in external sales in the Sport segment is essentially due to currency effects.
As a result of the lower consolidated operating expenses, EBIT was up on the previous year at CHF 1.2 million (CHF -2.9 million).
Consolidated net profit rose by CHF 3.4 million to CHF -1.1 million in total. Earnings of CHF -0.9 million were attributable to Highlight's shareholders (previous year: CHF -3.4 million), translating into earnings per share of CHF -0.02 (previous year: CHF -0.06).
At CHF 191.3 million, consolidated equity was down by CHF 6.4 million as against the end of 2019, primarily as a result of currency effects.
The Board of Directors is continuing to monitor the current COVID-19 situation and has initiated corresponding measures. The Board of Directors assumes that the spread of coronavirus will affect the Highlight Group.
?
The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2020 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.
The Highlight Group at a glance
Group figures in line with IFRS
CHF million
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Change in %
Sales
89.3
116.7
-23.5
EBIT
1.2
-2.9
n/a
Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes)
-1.1
-4.5
74.4
Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders
-0.9
-3.4
75.0
Earnings per share (in CHF)
-0.02
-0.06
66.7
Segment sales
Film
48.1
72.4
-33.5
Sports- and Event-Marketing
16.2
16.5
-1.5
Sports
25.0
28.1
-11.0
Segment earnings
Film
0.4
-3.5
n/a
Sports- and Event-Marketing
7.8
8.5
-9.1
Sports
-5.2
-6.1
15.1
CHF million
March 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Change in %
Total assets
656.0
673.9
-2.7
Equity
191.3
197.7
-3.2
Equity ratio (%)
29.2
29.3
-0.1 points
Current financial liabilities
80.3
66.7
20.4
Cash and cash equivalents
51.1
53.0
-3.6
For further information:
Highlight Communications AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland
Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91
e-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
