2020 Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG approves all proposals by Board of DirectorsHighlight Event and Entertainment AG:

2020 Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG approves all proposals by Board of Directors



Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and based in Pratteln, today held its Annual General Meeting. All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders with a significant majority.

Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a further term, Peter von Büren and Sven Heller were elected for a further year as a member of the Board of Directors. Alexander Studhalter and Clive Ng were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. Rolf Elgeti and Sven Heller were elected as members of the Remuneration Committee.

PricewaterhouseCoopers AG was newly elected as auditor of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG.

