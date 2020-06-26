Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Highlight Event and Entertainment AG    HLEE   CH0003583256

HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT AG

(HLEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2020 Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG approves all proposals by Board of DirectorsHighlight Event and Entertainment AG:

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 11:50am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
2020 Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG approves all proposals by Board of DirectorsHighlight Event and Entertainment AG:

26-Jun-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

2020 Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG approves all proposals by Board of Directors

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and based in Pratteln, today held its Annual General Meeting. All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders with a significant majority.

Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a further term, Peter von Büren and Sven Heller were elected for a further year as a member of the Board of Directors. Alexander Studhalter and Clive Ng were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. Rolf Elgeti and Sven Heller were elected as members of the Remuneration Committee.
PricewaterhouseCoopers AG was newly elected as auditor of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG.

Contact:
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Investor Relations
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98

info@hlee.ch
http://www.hlee.ch


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
E-mail: info@hlee.ch
Internet: www.hlee.ch
ISIN: CH0003583256
Valor: 896040
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1080199

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1080199  26-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1080199&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERT
12:25pHIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT : 2020 Annual General Meeting of HLEE AG appro..
PU
11:50a2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF HIGHL :
EQ
04/20HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT AG : 2019 Annual Report
EQ
2019HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT : 2018 Annual Report
EQ
2018HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT : 2018 Half-Year Report
EQ
2018HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT : 2018 Annual General Meeting of Highlight Eve..
EQ
2018HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT : 2017 Annual Report
EQ
2018HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT : 07.05.2018 Highlight Event & Entertainment A..
PU
2018HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT : & Entertainment AG and The Native SA Enter i..
EQ
2018HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT AG :
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 600 M 633 M 633 M
Net income 2019 7,16 M 7,55 M 7,55 M
Net Debt 2019 243 M 257 M 257 M
P/E ratio 2019 30,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 310 M 326 M 326 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 374
Free-Float 16,0%
Chart HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT AG
Duration : Period :
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Burgener Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Peter von Büren CFO & Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Aline Studhalter Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Sven Heller Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Rolf Elgeti Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT AG43.65%326
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.79.92%15 823
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.27.10%10 247
TOHO CO., LTD.-15.51%6 380
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-19.71%3 807
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-48.99%3 600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group