Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Highpower International Inc    HPJ

HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC

(HPJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Highpower International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 04:24pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Highpower International, Inc. (“Highpower” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HPJ).

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Specifically, it seeks to determine if the proposed sale of Highpower to HPJ Limited was the result of a fair and adequate process, and if the sale price of $4.80 per share undervalues the Company.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL IN
04:24pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
08/13HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, R..
AQ
08/13HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL : Reports Unaudited Second Quarter and First Half 2019 F..
PR
08/13HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
08/07HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR ALE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
07/08WeissLaw LLP Investigates Highpower International, Inc.
PR
06/28HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Chan..
AQ
06/28HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL : Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Con..
PR
05/13HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
05/13HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, R..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2015 -
EBIT 2015 -
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capitalization 70,6 M
Chart HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Highpower International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,50  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dang Yu Pan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheng Bin Pan CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Xing Qun Liao Chief Technology Officer
Ping Li Independent Director
Liang Li Wen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC107.37%71
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%21 893
VARTA AG262.14%4 091
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%2 970
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC-12.09%2 735
ENERSYS-24.37%2 494
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group