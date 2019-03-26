Highvista Gold Inc. Provides an Update on Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2019) - Highvista Gold Inc. ("Highvista" or the "Company") (TSXV: HVV) wishes to announce that Ruben Shiffman has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company to pursue other interests. The current Board of the Company consists of Gerald P. McCarvill, G. Edmund King and John L. Burns.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Shiffman for his efforts on behalf of the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "will", "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Highvista Gold Inc.'s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or the Company's website at www.highvistagold.com

