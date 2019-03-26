Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Highvista Gold Inc    HVV   CA43123W3093

HIGHVISTA GOLD INC

(HVV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 06/05 05:40:00 pm
0.17 CAD   -5.56%
05:40pHighvista Gold Inc. Provides an Update on Directors
NE
03/01Highvista Gold Inc. Appoints New Director and Acting CEO
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Highvista Gold Inc. Provides an Update on Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2019) -  Highvista Gold Inc. ("Highvista" or the "Company") (TSXV: HVV) wishes to announce that Ruben Shiffman has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company to pursue other interests. The current Board of the Company consists of Gerald P. McCarvill, G. Edmund King and John L. Burns.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Shiffman for his efforts on behalf of the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "will", "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Highvista Gold Inc.'s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or the Company's website at www.highvistagold.com

For further information, please contact:

Highvista Gold Inc.

John L. Burns, President and Acting Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 504-4128
Fax: (416) 504-4129

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43684


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HIGHVISTA GOLD INC
05:40pHighvista Gold Inc. Provides an Update on Directors
NE
03/01Highvista Gold Inc. Appoints New Director and Acting CEO
NE
More news
Chart HIGHVISTA GOLD INC
Duration : Period :
Highvista Gold Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Jason Crath President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Janet O'Donnell Chief Financial Officer
Gerald P. McCarvill Independent Director
G. Edmund King Independent Director
Thomas W. Meredith Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIGHVISTA GOLD INC0.00%0
BARRICK GOLD CORP3.80%25 010
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION0.72%18 590
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED20.18%14 255
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 982
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD7.93%10 605
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.