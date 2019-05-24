Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Highway Holdings Limited    HIHO   VGG4481U1066

HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HIHO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/24 09:30:00 am
2.9 USD   -1.02%
11:23aHIGHWAY : Form 6-k
PU
02/19Highway Holdings Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results
GL
2018Highway Holdings Limited Declares Cash Dividend
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Highway : FORM 6-K

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 11:23am EDT
Form 6-K - Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]:
SEC Accession No. 0001615774-19-008386
Filing Date
2019-05-24
Accepted
2019-05-24 11:03:24
Documents
2
Period of Report
2019-05-24

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 FORM 6-K s118521_6k.htm 6-K 22644
2 EXHIBIT 99.1 s118521_ex99-1.htm EX-99.1 111705
Complete submission text file 0001615774-19-008386.txt 135391
Mailing Address LEVEL 18 LANDMARK N 39 LUNG SUM AVESTE 1801SHEUNG SHUI K3 999999999
Business Address LEVEL 18 LANDMARK N 39 LUNG SUM AVESTE 1801SHEUNG SHUI K3 00000 011-86-755-2813-6056
HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LTD (Filer) CIK: 0001026785 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 000000000 | Fiscal Year End: 0331
Type: 6-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-38490 | Film No.: 19852554
SIC: 3490 Miscellaneous Fabricated Metal Products
Assistant Director 6

Disclaimer

Highway Holdings Limited published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 15:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED
11:23aHIGHWAY : Form 6-k
PU
02/19Highway Holdings Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results
GL
2018Highway Holdings Limited Declares Cash Dividend
GL
2018Highway Holdings Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
GL
2018Highway Holdings Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results
GL
2018Highway Holdings Limited Declares Cash Dividend
GL
2018Highway Holdings Reports Strong Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Resu..
GL
2018Highway Holdings Limited Declares Cash Dividend
GL
2018Highway Holdings Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results
GL
2017Highway Holdings Limited Declares Cash Dividend
GL
More news
Chart HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Highway Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Roland W. Kohl Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ringo Tsang Chief Operating Officer
Alan Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tiko Aharonov Independent Non-Executive Director
Shlomo Tamir Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED12.11%0
VALE-6.24%62 560
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.1.85%21 340
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED99.28%17 688
POSCO--.--%16 938
ARCELORMITTAL-22.77%15 966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About