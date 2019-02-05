Highwoods Announces Availability of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
0
02/05/2019 | 04:31pm EST
RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has released its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results. Please visit the investors section at www.highwoods.com to view the release, or click on the following link.
About Highwoods Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.
Contact: Brendan Maiorana Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations 919-431-1529