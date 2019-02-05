Log in
HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC (HIW)
02/05 04:00:00 pm
45.44 USD   +0.93%
04:31pHighwoods Announces Availability of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
GL
04:16pHighwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends
GL
02/01HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES : 13-d
PU
Highwoods Announces Availability of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

02/05/2019 | 04:31pm EST

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has released its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results.  Please visit the investors section at www.highwoods.com to view the release, or click on the following link.

HIW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.  The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:         Brendan Maiorana
                        Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations
                        919-431-1529

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 718 M
EBIT 2018 219 M
Net income 2018 156 M
Debt 2018 2 112 M
Yield 2018 4,11%
P/E ratio 2018 31,34
P/E ratio 2019 33,60
EV / Sales 2018 9,43x
EV / Sales 2019 9,23x
Capitalization 4 659 M
Managers
NameTitle
Edward J. Fritsch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theodore J. Klinck President & Chief Operating Officer
Carlos E. Evans Chairman
Mark F. Mulhern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Art H. McCann Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC16.36%4 659
BOSTON PROPERTIES17.69%20 470
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.2.91%9 145
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP10.45%8 660
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION5.25%8 077
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.17.36%7 914
