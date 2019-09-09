Log in
Highwoods Properties : At-A-Glance

09/09/2019

HIW

ED FRITSCH HONORARY

2Q19

Edition

AT-A-GLANCE

MARKET ROTATION PLAN

GROWTHCASHFLOW

EFFICIENTTAX

MARKETNEW

IMPROVED PORTFOLIO QUALITY

SAVINGSG&A

REDUCED COMPLEXITY

FUNDEDMATCH ACCRETION

FUTURE

LEVERAGE-NEUTRAL

SIMPLIFICATION

PITTSBURGH

ATLANTA

ATLANTA

PITTSBURGH

TAMPA

CHARLOTTE

RALEIGH

ATLANTA

ORLANDO

NASHVILLE

NASHVILLE

ATLANTA CHARLOTTE GREENSBORO MEMPHIS NASHVILLE ORLANDO PITTSBURGH RALEIGH RICHMOND TAMPA HIGHWOODS

CONTENTS

2 EDISMS

  1. OPERATIONS
  2. ASSET RECYCLING
  3. DEVELOPMENT
  4. FINANCIALS
  1. IN THE NEWS
  2. MARKET ROTATION PLAN

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, such as: the planned acquisition of Bank of America Tower at Legacy Union on the terms described in this press release; planned sales of non-core assets and expected pricing and impact with respect to such sales, including the tax impact of such sales; the anticipated total investment, projected leasing activity, estimated replacement cost and expected net operating income of acquired properties and properties to be developed; and expected future leverage of the Company. These statements are distinguished by use of the words "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate" and words of similar meaning. Although Highwoods believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Highwoods' current expectations include, among others, the following: closing of the planned acquisition of Bank of America Tower at Legacy Union may not occur on the terms described in this presentation or at all; buyers may not be available and pricing may not be adequate with respect to the planned dispositions of non-core assets; comparable sales data on which we based our expectations with respect to the sales price of the non-core assets may not reflect current market trends; anticipated G&A expense savings may not be realized; the financial condition of our customers could deteriorate; development activity by our competitors in our existing markets could result in excessive supply of properties relative to customer demand; development, acquisition, reinvestment, disposition or joint venture projects may not be completed as quickly or on as favorable terms as anticipated; we may not be able to lease or re-lease second generation space quickly or on as favorable terms as old leases; our markets may suffer declines in economic growth; we may not be able to lease our newly constructed buildings as quickly or on as favorable terms as originally anticipated; unanticipated increases in interest rates could increase our debt service costs; unanticipated increases in operating expenses could negatively impact our NOI; we may not be able to meet our liquidity requirements or obtain capital on favorable terms to fund our working capital needs and growth initiatives or to repay or refinance outstanding debt upon maturity; the Company could lose key executive officers; and others detailed in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

HIW AT-A-GLANCE | 2Q19 1

EDISMS noun

ed is ms ed-ís-z ms

• •

e

  1. a short (intended to be short) story or analogy used to explain, describe in more detail, reveal mostly relevant facts about a real estate concept or anything else that one may be talking about.
  2. to throw light on what before was dark and obscure, by illustration and commentary and usually by elaborate explanation.

Not everyone can afford the ultimate driving machine, however, there are a lot of BMWs on the road.

You buy a shirt, pants, and a jacket but they don't all coordinate. Maybe it's the tie that brings it together?

We want to be a big dog on a medium size porch.

HIGHWOODS'CHOICEOFMARKETS

They brought 4 gallons of information, and we only used 2 tablespoons.

PEOPLE'SINPUT

THEVALUEOFSOME

POOLOFCUSTOMERSFORDEVELOPMENTPROJECTS

CONSIDERINGTHECOSTWHENDISCUSSINGTHE

What looks good on a billboard may not look

AGGREGATINGMULTIPLEDECISIONSINTOAN'ENSEMBLE'

That's like shining a flashlight in a corner that hasn't

It's like buying an avocado colored refrigerator.

WHICHWILLBECOMEDATEDMAKINGDECISIONS

We are pregnant on that!

WHENADECISIONCAN'TBEUNDONE

We're more of

  1. "Masters" company than a "Superbowl" company.

ASASPORTINGEVENT

THECULTUREOF

HIGHWOODS

That's like giving someone the sleeves off your vest.

ANEGOTIATION

CONCESSIONINMAKING­ANEASY

Two stoplights from work to home.

MIDTIER.VSGATEWAY

good on TV!

ADVERTISINGFORHIGHWOODS

Has American Express ever called you up and told you to just forget the late fee, and hey thanks for all the money so far?

CHARGINGLATEFEESTOCUSTOMERS

I'm about to get into your bird's nest, so feel free to push me out if you want.

ELSE'SBUSINESS

GETTINGINVOLVEDINSOMEONE

been seen in years and is full of dust and cobwebs.

WE'REREADYFORTHESCRUTINY

BRINGINGUPATOPICBEFORE

That pig just needs some lipstick!

VS

FOUNTAIN.VSFLOWERBED

It doesn't matter how many runners are in the race-only if those three guys from Kenya are in the field.

WHENBIDDINGONABUILDING

ADALEED

ISTODAY'SNORM

FUNGIBILITY

YESTERDAY'SSUGGESTION

WHENTHESUBSTANCEISTHESAMESTUFF

MAKINGSOMETHINGAPPEARBETTER

Curb appeal

challenged.

NON-COREBUILDINGDEVELOPMENTHIGHWOODSTABLEATTHE

2 2Q19 | HIW AT-A-GLANCE

HIW AT-A-GLANCE | 2Q19 3

OPERATIONS

SAME PROPERTY & AVERAGE OCCUPANCY

LEASE ECONOMICS

  • Same Property Cash NOI Growth

7

Change in Average Occupancy

Net Effective Rent

Lease Payback Ratio

6

$/SF

%

17

20

5

4

16

18

3

15

16

2

14

14

1

13

12

0

-1

Guidance Midpoint

12

10

(Ex LSI impacts)

-2

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

AVERAGE IN-PLACE RENT

$/SF

SECOND GEN GAAP RENT GROWTH

27

%

26

20

24

15

22

10

20

18

5

16

0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

EXPIRATIONS >100K SF

Customer

Market

Expiration

SF

Comments

2019

FAA

Atlanta

4Q

100K

BTS; highly probable renewal

2020

T-Mobile

Tampa

3Q

116K

3 month extension, will vacate

FBI

Tampa

4Q

138K

BTS; highly probable renewal

2021

Marsh USA

Atlanta

1Q

123K

In discussions; downsize likely

Medsolutions

Nashville

3Q

133K

Renewal with expansion likely

4 2Q19 | HIW AT-A-GLANCE

COWORKING

Market

Total Office

Existing

Flex Share

Inventory

Flexible Stock

of Inventory

Highwoods Exposure

SF

SF

%

Markets

NY

449,289,632

16,118,037

3.6

6

29K

San Francisco

77,206,802

2,743,648

3.6

Gateway

DC

121,582,427

2,187,618

1.8

Leases

Square Feet

Boston

160,548,636

2,702,835

1.7

0.85%

HIW

Exposure

SF

MarketsHighwoods

Atlanta

147,421,500

2,537,279

1.7

18,775

Annualized Revenues

Raleigh

49,764,904

840,023

1.7

68,603

5

Pittsburgh

52,667,601

801,718

1.5

23,262

Orlando

29,011,440

278,996

1.0

24,113

Markets

Source: JLL, 2/2019

Tampa

36,930,187

325,998

0.9

39,728

PROFORMA*

Charlotte

Other**

Richmond 3%

5%

Customer

% of Annualized

Average Remaining

Cash Revenue

Lease Term in Years

6%

Nashville

U.S. Government

4.8

3.7

Orlando

22%

6%

Bank of America Corp.

3.8

14.5

Pittsburgh

9%

Asurion

3.1

15.0

MetLife

3.1

9.7

Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

2.5

18.2

Tampa

Atlanta

19%

Total Top 5

17.3

11.3

13%

Total Top 10

23.4

10.4

Raleigh

17%

**As of June 30, 2019 assuming the planned completion of Phase One of market rotation plan and stabilization of current development pipeline **Greensboro and Memphis remaining upon completion of Phase One

ASSET RECYCLING

Gross Book Value

$M

Dispositions

Acquisitions

Development

BofA Tower

Phase One Dispositions

$B

800

6

700

5

600

4

500

400

3

300

2

200

100

1

0

0

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

HIW AT-A-GLANCE | 2Q19 5

DEVELOPMENT

2019 DELIVERIES

$161M

443K

100%

Investment

Square Feet

Pre-Leased

MetLife III

Mars Petcare U.S. HQ

COMPETITIVE SET CONSTRUCTION

Cumulative Submarkets

Under

Projects

% of Stock

Pre-leased

Construction (SF)

(%)

Charlotte

3.1M

6

14.5

91

Nashville

2.6M

13

9.6

28

Atlanta

2.4M

8

2.9

62

Raleigh

0.9M

5

2.3

26

Pittsburgh

0.4M

3

1.1

29

Tampa

0.9M

3

3.6

41

Orlando

0.2M

1

2.8

94

Based on new office construction in BBD locations.

Excludes BTS and owner occupied projects where existing user buildings are not competitive to HIW product.

Source: CBRE

DEVELOPMENT

$540M

1.3M

74%

FINANCIALS

PIPELINE

Investment

Square Feet

Pre-Leased

PROFORMA DEVELOPMENT CASH RENT COMMENCEMENT

CASH FLOW & DIVIDENDS

2019

2021

2020

Current Pipeline

Market

Invst

SF

Pre-leased

Proforma

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

$M

79.4

89.2

93.6

97.2

101.1

105.6

106.3

Average

($M)

(K)

(%)

Stabilization

Shares (M)

5000 CentreGreen

Raleigh

41

170

100

3Q19

MetLife III

Raleigh

65

219

100

2Q21

CAD

DIVIDENDS

GlenLake Seven

Raleigh

41

126

44

4Q21

200

Midtown One

Tampa

71

150

0

4Q22

4Q22

Virginia Springs II

Nashville

38

111

0

3Q22

3Q22

Asurion HQ

Nashville

285

553

98

1Q22

1Q22

150

Invst

SF

Leased

Proforma

Placed In Service

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

($M)

(K)

(%)

Stabilized

Riverwood 200

Atlanta

107

300

97

2Q19

Mars Petcare U.S. HQ Nashville

96

224

100

3Q19

100

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

FUTURE DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL | LAND BANK

DIVIDENDS

Market

Acres

Office SF

Potential

Investment

Nashville

65

1,963,000

2016

2017

2018

2019

Tampa*

37

1,413,000

$2.1B

1.70

1.76

1.85

1.90

Richmond

13

200,000

Raleigh

31

918,000

Orlando

2

451,000

+3.5

+5.1

+2.7

Atlanta

1

175,000

Total

149

5,120,000

*Includes 600K SF potential at Midtown Tampa not on HIW-owned land.

6 2Q19 | HIW AT-A-GLANCE

HIW AT-A-GLANCE | 2Q19 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Highwoods Properties Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 21:31:01 UTC
