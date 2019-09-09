Highwoods Properties : At-A-Glance

ATLANTA CHARLOTTE GREENSBORO MEMPHIS NASHVILLE ORLANDO PITTSBURGH RALEIGH RICHMOND TAMPA HIGHWOODS
CONTENTS
2 EDISMS
OPERATIONS
ASSET RECYCLING
DEVELOPMENT
FINANCIALS
IN THE NEWS
MARKET ROTATION PLAN
Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, such as: the planned acquisition of Bank of America Tower at Legacy Union on the terms described in this press release; planned sales of non-core assets and expected pricing and impact with respect to such sales, including the tax impact of such sales; the anticipated total investment, projected leasing activity, estimated replacement cost and expected net operating income of acquired properties and properties to be developed; and expected future leverage of the Company. These statements are distinguished by use of the words "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate" and words of similar meaning. Although Highwoods believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Highwoods' current expectations include, among others, the following: closing of the planned acquisition of Bank of America Tower at Legacy Union may not occur on the terms described in this presentation or at all; buyers may not be available and pricing may not be adequate with respect to the planned dispositions of non-core assets; comparable sales data on which we based our expectations with respect to the sales price of the non-core assets may not reflect current market trends; anticipated G&A expense savings may not be realized; the financial condition of our customers could deteriorate; development activity by our competitors in our existing markets could result in excessive supply of properties relative to customer demand; development, acquisition, reinvestment, disposition or joint venture projects may not be completed as quickly or on as favorable terms as anticipated; we may not be able to lease or re-lease second generation space quickly or on as favorable terms as old leases; our markets may suffer declines in economic growth; we may not be able to lease our newly constructed buildings as quickly or on as favorable terms as originally anticipated; unanticipated increases in interest rates could increase our debt service costs; unanticipated increases in operating expenses could negatively impact our NOI; we may not be able to meet our liquidity requirements or obtain capital on favorable terms to fund our working capital needs and growth initiatives or to repay or refinance outstanding debt upon maturity; the Company could lose key executive officers; and others detailed in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.
HIW AT-A-GLANCE | 2Q191
EDISMS noun
ed is ms ed-ís-z ms
• •
e
a short (intended to be short) story or analogy used to explain, describe in more detail, reveal mostly relevant facts about a real estate concept or anything else that one may be talking about.
to throw light on what before was dark and obscure, by illustration and commentary and usually by elaborate explanation.
Not everyone can afford the ultimate driving machine, however, there are a lot of BMWs on the road.
You buy a shirt, pants, and a jacket but they don't all coordinate. Maybe it's the tie that brings it together?
We want to be a big dog on a medium size porch.
HIGHWOODS'CHOICEOFMARKETS
They brought 4 gallons of information, and we only used 2 tablespoons.
PEOPLE'SINPUT
THEVALUEOFSOME
POOLOFCUSTOMERSFORDEVELOPMENTPROJECTS
CONSIDERINGTHECOSTWHENDISCUSSINGTHE
What looks good on a billboard may not look
AGGREGATINGMULTIPLEDECISIONSINTOAN'ENSEMBLE'
That's like shining a flashlight in a corner that hasn't
It's like buying an avocado colored refrigerator.
WHICHWILLBECOMEDATEDMAKINGDECISIONS
We are pregnant on that!
WHENADECISIONCAN'TBEUNDONE
We're more of
"Masters" company than a "Superbowl" company.
ASASPORTINGEVENT
THECULTUREOF
HIGHWOODS
That's like giving someone the sleeves off your vest.
ANEGOTIATION
CONCESSIONINMAKINGANEASY
Two stoplights from work to home.
MIDTIER.VSGATEWAY
good on TV!
ADVERTISINGFORHIGHWOODS
Has American Express ever called you up and told you to just forget the late fee, and hey thanks for all the money so far?
CHARGINGLATEFEESTOCUSTOMERS
I'm about to get into your bird's nest, so feel free to push me out if you want.
ELSE'SBUSINESS
GETTINGINVOLVEDINSOMEONE
been seen in years and is full of dust and cobwebs.
WE'REREADYFORTHESCRUTINY
BRINGINGUPATOPICBEFORE
That pig just needs some lipstick!
VS
FOUNTAIN.VSFLOWERBED
It doesn't matter how many runners are in the race-only if those three guys from Kenya are in the field.
WHENBIDDINGONABUILDING
ADALEED
ISTODAY'SNORM
FUNGIBILITY
YESTERDAY'SSUGGESTION
WHENTHESUBSTANCEISTHESAMESTUFF
MAKINGSOMETHINGAPPEARBETTER
Curb appeal
challenged.
NON-COREBUILDINGDEVELOPMENTHIGHWOODSTABLEATTHE
22Q19 | HIW AT-A-GLANCE
HIW AT-A-GLANCE | 2Q193
OPERATIONS
SAME PROPERTY & AVERAGE OCCUPANCY
LEASE ECONOMICS
Same Property Cash NOI Growth
7
Change in Average Occupancy
Net Effective Rent
Lease Payback Ratio
6
$/SF
%
17
20
5
4
16
18
3
15
16
2
14
14
1
13
12
0
-1
Guidance Midpoint
12
10
(Ex LSI impacts)
-2
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
AVERAGE IN-PLACE RENT
$/SF
SECOND GEN GAAP RENT GROWTH
27
%
26
20
24
15
22
10
20
18
5
16
0
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
EXPIRATIONS >100K SF
Customer
Market
Expiration
SF
Comments
2019
FAA
Atlanta
4Q
100K
BTS; highly probable renewal
2020
T-Mobile
Tampa
3Q
116K
3 month extension, will vacate
FBI
Tampa
4Q
138K
BTS; highly probable renewal
2021
Marsh USA
Atlanta
1Q
123K
In discussions; downsize likely
Medsolutions
Nashville
3Q
133K
Renewal with expansion likely
42Q19 | HIW AT-A-GLANCE
COWORKING
Market
Total Office
Existing
Flex Share
Inventory
Flexible Stock
of Inventory
Highwoods Exposure
SF
SF
%
Markets
NY
449,289,632
16,118,037
3.6
6
29K
San Francisco
77,206,802
2,743,648
3.6
Gateway
DC
121,582,427
2,187,618
1.8
Leases
Square Feet
Boston
160,548,636
2,702,835
1.7
0.85%
HIW
Exposure
SF
MarketsHighwoods
Atlanta
147,421,500
2,537,279
1.7
18,775
Annualized Revenues
Raleigh
49,764,904
840,023
1.7
68,603
5
Pittsburgh
52,667,601
801,718
1.5
23,262
Orlando
29,011,440
278,996
1.0
24,113
Markets
Source: JLL, 2/2019
Tampa
36,930,187
325,998
0.9
39,728
PROFORMA*
Charlotte
Other**
Richmond 3%
5%
Customer
% of Annualized
Average Remaining
Cash Revenue
Lease Term in Years
6%
Nashville
U.S. Government
4.8
3.7
Orlando
22%
6%
Bank of America Corp.
3.8
14.5
Pittsburgh
9%
Asurion
3.1
15.0
MetLife
3.1
9.7
Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
2.5
18.2
Tampa
Atlanta
19%
Total Top 5
17.3
11.3
13%
Total Top 10
23.4
10.4
Raleigh
17%
**As of June 30, 2019 assuming the planned completion of Phase One of market rotation plan and stabilization of current development pipeline **Greensboro and Memphis remaining upon completion of Phase One
ASSET RECYCLING
Gross Book Value
$M
Dispositions
Acquisitions
Development
BofA Tower
Phase One Dispositions
$B
800
6
700
5
600
4
500
400
3
300
2
200
100
1
0
0
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
HIW AT-A-GLANCE | 2Q195
DEVELOPMENT
2019 DELIVERIES
$161M
443K
100%
Investment
Square Feet
Pre-Leased
MetLife III
Mars Petcare U.S. HQ
COMPETITIVE SET CONSTRUCTION
Cumulative Submarkets
Under
Projects
% of Stock
Pre-leased
Construction (SF)
(%)
Charlotte
3.1M
6
14.5
91
Nashville
2.6M
13
9.6
28
Atlanta
2.4M
8
2.9
62
Raleigh
0.9M
5
2.3
26
Pittsburgh
0.4M
3
1.1
29
Tampa
0.9M
3
3.6
41
Orlando
0.2M
1
2.8
94
Based on new office construction in BBD locations.
Excludes BTS and owner occupied projects where existing user buildings are not competitive to HIW product.
Source: CBRE
DEVELOPMENT
$540M
1.3M
74%
FINANCIALS
PIPELINE
Investment
Square Feet
Pre-Leased
PROFORMA DEVELOPMENT CASH RENT COMMENCEMENT
CASH FLOW & DIVIDENDS
2019
2021
2020
Current Pipeline
Market
Invst
SF
Pre-leased
Proforma
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
$M
79.4
89.2
93.6
97.2
101.1
105.6
106.3
Average
($M)
(K)
(%)
Stabilization
Shares (M)
5000 CentreGreen
Raleigh
41
170
100
3Q19
MetLife III
Raleigh
65
219
100
2Q21
CAD
DIVIDENDS
GlenLake Seven
Raleigh
41
126
44
4Q21
200
Midtown One
Tampa
71
150
0
4Q22
4Q22
Virginia Springs II
Nashville
38
111
0
3Q22
3Q22
Asurion HQ
Nashville
285
553
98
1Q22
1Q22
150
Invst
SF
Leased
Proforma
Placed In Service
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
($M)
(K)
(%)
Stabilized
Riverwood 200
Atlanta
107
300
97
2Q19
Mars Petcare U.S. HQ Nashville
96
224
100
3Q19
100
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
FUTURE DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL | LAND BANK
DIVIDENDS
Market
Acres
Office SF
Potential
Investment
Nashville
65
1,963,000
2016
2017
2018
2019
Tampa*
37
1,413,000
$2.1B
1.70
1.76
1.85
1.90
Richmond
13
200,000
Raleigh
31
918,000
Orlando
2
451,000
+3.5
+5.1
+2.7
Atlanta
1
175,000
Total
149
5,120,000
*Includes 600K SF potential at Midtown Tampa not on HIW-owned land.
62Q19 | HIW AT-A-GLANCE
HIW AT-A-GLANCE | 2Q197
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Highwoods Properties Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 21:31:01 UTC