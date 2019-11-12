Highwoods Properties : At-A-Glance

A swap of properties and markets that results in higher current CF, improved geographic mix, improved portfolio quality, increased growth rate, and maintains leverage neutrality
No change to balance sheet metrics
Reduce operational complexity
4 Increase to forward years' FFO, CF and NOI outlook
A city where HIW will be a big dog on medium-sized porch, but where it doesn't currently operate
What HIW uses to pay its dividend
Pop group from the '90s or premier location in a market for office properties
Reduced corporate expenses
PITTSBURGH
ATLANTA
ATLANTA
PITTSBURGH
TAMPA
CHARLOTTE
RALEIGH
ATLANTA
ORLANDO
NASHVILLE
NASHVILLE
ATLANTA CHARLOTTE GREENSBORO MEMPHIS NASHVILLE ORLANDO PITTSBURGH RALEIGH RICHMOND TAMPA HIGHWOODS
EDISMS noun
ed is ms ed-ís-z ms
• •
e
a short (intended to be short) story or analogy used to explain, describe in more detail, reveal mostly relevant facts about a real estate concept or anything else that one may be talking about.
to throw light on what before was dark and obscure, by illustration and commentary and usually by elaborate explanation.
Not everyone can afford the ultimate driving machine, however, there are a lot of BMWs on the road.
You buy a shirt, pants, and a jacket but they don't all coordinate. Maybe it's the tie that brings it together?
We want to be a big dog on a medium size porch.
HIGHWOODS'CHOICEOFMARKETS
They brought 4 gallons of information, and we only used 2 tablespoons.
PEOPLE'SINPUT
THEVALUEOFSOME
POOLOFCUSTOMERSFORDEVELOPMENTPROJECTS
CONSIDERINGTHECOSTWHENDISCUSSINGTHE
What looks good on a billboard may not look
AGGREGATINGMULTIPLEDECISIONSINTOAN'ENSEMBLE'
That's like shining a flashlight in a corner that hasn't
It's like buying an avocado colored refrigerator.
WHICHWILLBECOMEDATEDMAKINGDECISIONS
We are pregnant on that!
WHENADECISIONCAN'TBEUNDONE
We're more of
"Masters" company than a "Superbowl" company.
ASASPORTINGEVENT
THECULTUREOF
HIGHWOODS
That's like giving someone the sleeves off your vest.
ANEGOTIATION
CONCESSIONINMAKINGANEASY
Two stoplights from work to home.
MIDTIER.VSGATEWAY
good on TV!
ADVERTISINGFORHIGHWOODS
Has American Express ever called you up and told you to just forget the late fee, and hey thanks for all the money so far?
CHARGINGLATEFEESTOCUSTOMERS
I'm about to get into your bird's nest, so feel free to push me out if you want.
ELSE'SBUSINESS
GETTINGINVOLVEDINSOMEONE
been seen in years and is full of dust and cobwebs.
WE'REREADYFORTHESCRUTINY
BRINGINGUPATOPICBEFORE
That pig just needs some lipstick!
VS
FOUNTAIN.VSFLOWERBED
It doesn't matter how many runners are in the race-only if those three guys from Kenya are in the field.
WHENBIDDINGONABUILDING
ADALEED
ISTODAY'SNORM
FUNGIBILITY
YESTERDAY'SSUGGESTION
WHENTHESUBSTANCEISTHESAMESTUFF
MAKINGSOMETHINGAPPEARBETTER
Curb appeal
challenged.
NON-COREBUILDINGDEVELOPMENTHIGHWOODSTABLEATTHE
OPERATIONS
AVERAGE IN-PLACE RENT
SECOND GEN GAAP RENT GROWTH
$/SF
%
27
26
20
24
15
22
10
20
18
5
16
0
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
SAME PROPERTY & AVERAGE OCCUPANCY
LEASE ECONOMICS
Same Property Cash NOI Growth
7
Change in Average Occupancy
Net Effective Rent
Lease Payback Ratio
6
$/SF
%
17
17
5
16
16
4
15
15
3
14
14
2
13
13
1
12
12
0
11
11
-1
Guidance Midpoint
10
10
(Ex LSI impacts)
-2
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
EXPIRATIONS >100K SF
Customer
Market
Expiration
SF
Comments
2019
FAA
Atlanta
4Q
100K
BTS; highly probable renewal
2020
T-Mobile
Tampa
3Q
116K
3 month extension, will vacate
FBI
Tampa
4Q
138K
BTS; highly probable renewal
2021
None remaining(1)
Subsequent to 3Q'19, renewed and expanded Medsolutions (133K SF) and renewed Marsh USA (123K SF) with modest downsize.
COWORKING
Market
Total Office
Existing
Flex Share
Inventory
Flexible Stock
of Inventory
HIGHWOODS EXPOSURE
SF
SF
%
Markets
NY
415,472,222
14,957,000
3.6
6
29K
San Francisco
81,625,000
3,265,000
4.0
Gateway
DC
126,904,762
2,665,000
2.1
Leases
Square Feet
Boston
220,352,941
3,746,000
1.7
(Industrious, Spaces)
0.85%
HIW
Exposure
SF
MarketsHighwoods
Atlanta
132,950,000
2,659,000
2.0
18,775
Annualized Revenues
Raleigh
57,736,842
1,097,000
1.9
68,803
5
Pittsburgh
77,000,000
616,000
0.8
23,664
Orlando
40,416,667
485,000
1.2
24,113
Markets
Source: CBRE Q2'19
Tampa
47,000,000
564,000
1.2
39,728
PROFORMA*
Charlotte
Other**
Richmond 3%
5%
Customer
% of Annualized
Average Remaining
Cash Revenue
Lease Term in Years
6%
Nashville
Orlando
22%
U.S. Government
4.7
4.0
6%
Bank of America Corp.
3.8
14.5
Pittsburgh
9%
Asurion
3.1
15.0
MetLife
3.1
11.4
Atlanta
Tampa
Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
2.6
17.9
19%
13%
Total Top 5
17.1
11.6
Total Top 10
23.2
10.6
Raleigh
17%
**As of 9/30/2019 assuming the planned completion of Phase One of market rotation plan and stabilization of current development pipeline
**Greensboro and Memphis remaining upon completion of Phase One
ASSET RECYCLING
Gross Book
Value
$M
Dispositions
Acquisitions
Development
BofA Tower
Phase One Dispositions
$B
800
6
700
5
600
4
500
400
3
300
2
200
100
1
0
0
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
DEVELOPMENT
2019 DELIVERIES
$161M
443K
100%
Investment
Square Feet
Pre-Leased
MetLife III
Mars Petcare U.S. HQ
COMPETITIVE SET CONSTRUCTION
Cumulative Submarkets
Under
Projects
% of Stock
Pre-leased
Construction (SF)
Competitve Set
(%)
Charlotte
3.1M
6
14.5
91
Nashville
2.9M
13
9.8
23
Atlanta
5.3M
18
5.3
52
Raleigh
1.4M
7
3.4
48
Pittsburgh
0.6M
5
1.6
0
Tampa
0.9M
3
3.6
44
Orlando
0.2M
1
2.8
94
Based on new office construction in BBD locations.
Excludes BTS and owner occupied projects where existing user buildings are not competitive to HIW product.
Source: CBRE + HIW
DEVELOPMENT
$500M
1.2M
73%
FINANCIALS
PIPELINE
Investment
Square Feet
Pre-Leased
PROFORMA DEVELOPMENT CASH RENT COMMENCEMENT
CASH FLOW & DIVIDENDS
2019
2020
2021
Current Pipeline
Market
Invst
SF
Pre-leased
Proforma
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
$M
79.4
89.2
93.6
97.2
101.1
105.6
106.3
Average
Shares (M)
($M)
(K)
(%)
Stabilization
MetLife III
Raleigh
65
219
100
2Q21
CAD
DIVIDENDS
GlenLake Seven
Raleigh
41
126
44
4Q21
200
Midtown One
Tampa
71
150
0
4Q22
4Q22
Virginia Springs II
Nashville
38
111
0
3Q22
3Q22
Asurion HQ
Nashville
285
553
98
1Q22
1Q22
Placed In Service
Invst
SF
Leased
Proforma
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
150
($M)
(K)
(%)
Stabilized
5000 CentreGreen
Raleigh
41
170
100
3Q19
100
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
FUTURE DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL | LAND BANK
Market
Acres
Office SF
Potential
DIVIDENDS
Investment
Nashville
65
1,963,000
2016
2017
2018
2019
Tampa*
37
1,413,000
Raleigh
32
1,093,000
$2.1B
1.70
1.76
1.85
1.90
Richmond
13
200,000
Orlando
2
451,000
+3.5
+5.1
+2.7
Atlanta
1
175,000
Total
150
5,295,000
*Includes 600K SF potential at Midtown Tampa not on HIW-owned land.
FINANCIALS
MATURITY LADDER
$M
3.36
%
3.10
%
3.75
%
3.78
4.06%06
4.30
%
3.24
%
%
%
500
Fixed
Floating
400
$96
Secured
300
200
$250
$399
$347
$349
Bonds
$298
Bank Loan
$297
$349
Bonds
Bonds
Bonds
100
Bonds
$2489
Bonds
Bonds
0
$50
BankLoann
'19
'20
'21
'22
'23
'27
'28
'29
'30
CAPITAL STACK
Average
1.2%
Unsecured
Interest Rate
Floating Rate
1.3%
30.4%
6.8 Years
Secured Debt
27.9%
Net Debt*
Weighted Average Maturity
Unsecured
Fixed Rate
69.6%
Equity**
**Cash on hand is included as a reduction to unsecured debt balance. **Based on public market capitalization using 11/7/19 share price.
IN THE NEWS
NASHVILLE
1100 BROADWAY
NASHVILLE
YARDS
ASURION
ASURION HQ
• $285M Investment
1100 BROADWAY
• 553K SF
~$500M Investment Potential
Up to 1.2M SF
MIDTOWN TAMPA
PROJECT OVERVIEW
• $500M Investment
SIGNIFICANT BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY
STRONG BALANCE SHEET
6
5.37x
50
37.4
4.92x
96.4
D/EBITDAre
Book Leverage
Book
%
%
D/E
Leverage
5
4.92x
40.9%
5.28x
40.5%
Debt + Preferred
Net Debt to
Unencumbered NOI
40
as % of Gross Assets
Annualized EBITDAre
3
37.4%
1.6%
1.5%
Baa2 BBB
30
4
20
Secured Debt
Annualized Revenues
2
as % of Gross Assets
from JVs
1
10
0
9/30/19
BofA*
Dev + Mkt Rotation**
0
BOND OFFERING
* Assumes 100% debt funding of BofA Tower with no Phase One disposition proceeds received.
$400M
3.24%
1.625%
10 YR/5 MO
**Assumes completion of Phase One of market rotation plan and stabilization of current
Interest Rate
Spread
Maturity
development pipeline with no additional disposition proceeds or equity issuance.
2019 OUTLOOK
FFO PER SHARE
CASH SAME PROPERTY
YE OCCUPANCY
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Current Outlook (10/22)
$3.31
$3.33
0.5%
1.5%
91.7%
92.3%
Add back: LSI non-operational impact*
$0.12
$0.12
1.5%
1.5%
0.6%
0.6%
Add back: Market Rotation costs**
$0.05
$0.05
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Outlook Ex items
$3.48
$3.50
2.0%
3.0%
92.3%
92.9%
*Adds back $0.12 of previously-disclosed credit losses of accounts and straight-line
INVESTMENT ACTIVITY
rents receivable and write-offs of notes receivable and lease incentives
Low
High
associated with the sudden closure of LSI in 1Q'19. Does not add back $0.05
of lost NOI and other income incurred from the sudden closure of LSI.
Acquisitions
$436M
$436M
** Adds back $0.05 net impact of previously-disclosed items relating to the
Market Rotation Plan.
Dispositions
$37M
$473M
Development $150M $250M
Announcements
8
• 22 Acres
• 1.8M SF
-750K SF Office
-220K SF Retail/Entertainment
-390Multi-family Units
-225 Hotel Rooms
WHOLE FOODS
HIW INVESTMENT
• $71M, 150K SF office
under construction
• 80% interest in JV
• Rights to additional 600K SF
of future office development
TAMPA | 5332 AVION
Built 2016 | 176K SF | 6 Stories | Floor-to-Ceiling Glass | 4.8/1000
(Parking Ratio)
Westshore
OFFICE
5332 Avion
MEDICAL
STATUS
• Unfettered building control
• Likely conversion to full office
• Interest from several large users
MARKET ROTATION PLAN
ROCKET PITCH
ACCRETION
LEVERAGE NEUTRAL
IMPROVES PORTFOLIO
QUALITY
IMPROVES PORTFOLIO
SIMPLIFIES
ENHANCES FUTURE
EFFICIENCY
OPERATIONS
GROWTH
TIMELINE
SELL PHASE ONE ASSETS IN
SELL PHASE
GREENSBORO & MEMPHIS
Approximately
TWO ASSETS IN
neutral to
GREENSBORO
FUND REMAINING $386M
current FFO
AND MEMPHIS
DEPOSIT $50M
TO CLOSE ACQUISITION
run-rate
OF BofA TOWER
EARNEST MONEY
AUGUST
GO
NOVEMBER
BUY
SELL
MID
SELL
2019
2019
2020
BEGIN RECOGNITION OF
SEVERANCE AND OTHER COSTS
•
$3.8M of severance and
other costs
CLOSE GREENSBORO
Cash flow /
•
$3.9M of land impairment
& MEMPHIS OFFICES
CAD accretive
charges
FINANCIAL OUTLOOK
FFO Neutral
Cash Flow Accretive*
Leverage Neutral
Tax Efficient
G&A Savings
*Includes add back of 2020 free rent and other rent-related credits received as a reduction to the purchase price
BANK OF AMERICA TOWER
AT LEGACY UNION
STATUS
Under Contract
PLANNED CLOSING
November 2019
TOTAL INVESTMENT
$436M
MARKET/SUBMARKET
Charlotte/Uptown CBD
DELIVERS
2019
SQUARE FEET/STORIES
841,164/33
FLOOR PLATES
23,000-29,000 SF
PARKING
3/1,000
275 owned spaces
Rights to 2,526 spaces in
Central Parking Garage
CURRENT LEASED RATE
90%
EXPANSION POTENTIAL
~40,000 SF
SUSTAINABILITY
Registered LEED Gold
AMENITIES
Fitness center
Ground level retail
Conference facility
LOCATION
Vibrant location within
Uptown CBD
Adjacent to South End district
Direct access to I-277
Walkable to light rail
LEASE
Floor 9
9,000 SF
FOR
Floor 5
28,000 SF
EXPANSION POTENTIAL
AVAILABLE
11,000 SF
Floor 4
28,000 SF
Floor 3
WITHIN 1 MILE:
12,000
200
40
88
RESIDENTS
RESTAURANTS
BARS
WALK SCORE
Suite 100
Floors 11-33
601,720 SF
Floors 9-10 46,052 SF
Floors 6-8 82,659 SF
Floor 3 6,302 SF
CHARLOTTE OVERVIEW
COMPETITIVE SET
RSF
% LEASED
YEAR BUILT
Hearst Tower
970,002
99%
2002
Bank of America Tower
841,164
90%
2019
Ally Center
742,000
100%
2021
Fifth Third Center
697,817
96%
1997
650 South Tryon
362,000
25%
2021
300 South Tryon
638,459
100%
2017
615 South College
375,731
88%
2017
The RailYard
326,253
96%
2019
500 E. Morehead
187,000
98%
2017
TOTAL
5,138,426
91%
UPTOWN
$36.35
19.5M
10.5%
1.0M
1.3M
Average Asking
Inventory
Vacancy
YTD Net
SF Under
Rate/SF
(SF)
Absorption (SF)
Development
SOUTH END-MIDTOWN
$35.66
3.7M
9.4%
614K
787K
Average Asking
Inventory
Vacancy
YTD Net
SF Under
Rate/SF
(SF)
Absorption (SF)
Development
Source: JLL 3Q19
FACTOIDS
#1
TOTAL TECH JOB
GROWTH IN THE U.S.
(2013-2018)
Source: CBRE
26
CONSECUTIVE
QUARTERS OF RENT
GROWTH
Source: CBRE
8
FORTUNE 500
HEADQUARTERS
Truist
#3
LOWEST OFFICE
VACANCY RATE
Source: CBRE
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
EMPLOYMENT
80%
GROWTH SINCE 2001
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics
#6
FORECASTED
REVENUE GROWTH
OUT OF TOP 50 U.S.
MARKETS RANKED
BY GREEN STREET
ADVISORS
DISPOSITION PROPERTIES
GREENSBORO
Office
1.2M SF
93.8% occupancy
18 properties
Industrial
2.7M SF
92.9% occupancy
6 parks
5.3% of annualized revenue
MEMPHIS
Office
1.7M SF
91.1% occupancy
11 properties
5.9% of annualized revenue
International Place IV 248,000 SF
Cresent Center 338,000 SF
HIGH QUALITY
History of strong occupancy and healthy rents
Well-maintainedby institutional owner
BBD locations
ATTRACTIVE
PROPERTIES
Greensboro industrial portfolio
International Paper HQ (long-term lease, recent build-to-suit)
