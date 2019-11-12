Highwoods Properties : At-A-Glance 0 11/12/2019 | 09:30am EST Send by mail :

ED FRITSCH HONORARY 3Q19 Edition AT-A-GLANCE 5 A C C R E 9 G & A S 11M A R K E V 1 L E 2 S V 3 T A X E F F I C I E N C Y 4 F M R U P A T I O N 6N L G U E I E R 7 C W F N 8 B E A M I E B G S 10M A T C H F U N D E D R H R A T O F K T R W L E I A T R O T A T I O N P L A N H W N I N G S ACROSS 3 1031 exchange result 5 Higher cash flow or FFO Disposition proceeds = acquisition price A swap of properties and markets that results in higher current CF, improved geographic mix, improved portfolio quality, increased growth rate, and maintains leverage neutrality DOWN No change to balance sheet metrics Reduce operational complexity 4 Increase to forward years' FFO, CF and NOI outlook A city where HIW will be a big dog on medium-sized porch, but where it doesn't currently operate What HIW uses to pay its dividend Pop group from the '90s or premier location in a market for office properties Reduced corporate expenses PITTSBURGH ATLANTA ATLANTA PITTSBURGH TAMPA CHARLOTTE RALEIGH ATLANTA ORLANDO NASHVILLE NASHVILLE ATLANTA CHARLOTTE GREENSBORO MEMPHIS NASHVILLE ORLANDO PITTSBURGH RALEIGH RICHMOND TAMPA HIGHWOODS CONTENTS 2 EDISMS OPERATIONS ASSET RECYCLING DEVELOPMENT FINANCIALS IN THE NEWS MARKET ROTATION PLAN Certain matters discussed in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, such as: the planned acquisition of Bank of America Tower at Legacy Union on the terms described in this press release; planned sales of non-core assets and expected pricing and impact with respect to such sales, including the tax impact of such sales; the anticipated total investment, projected leasing activity, estimated replacement cost and expected net operating income of acquired properties and properties to be developed; and expected future leverage of the Company. These statements are distinguished by use of the words "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate" and words of similar meaning. Although Highwoods believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Highwoods' current expectations include, among others, the following: closing of the planned acquisition of Bank of America Tower at Legacy Union may not occur on the terms described in this presentation or at all; buyers may not be available and pricing may not be adequate with respect to the planned dispositions of non-core assets; comparable sales data on which we based our expectations with respect to the sales price of the non-core assets may not reflect current market trends; anticipated G&A expense savings may not be realized; the financial condition of our customers could deteriorate; development activity by our competitors in our existing markets could result in excessive supply of properties relative to customer demand; development, acquisition, reinvestment, disposition or joint venture projects may not be completed as quickly or on as favorable terms as anticipated; we may not be able to lease or re-lease second generation space quickly or on as favorable terms as old leases; our markets may suffer declines in economic growth; we may not be able to lease our newly constructed buildings as quickly or on as favorable terms as originally anticipated; unanticipated increases in interest rates could increase our debt service costs; unanticipated increases in operating expenses could negatively impact our NOI; we may not be able to meet our liquidity requirements or obtain capital on favorable terms to fund our working capital needs and growth initiatives or to repay or refinance outstanding debt upon maturity; the Company could lose key executive officers; and others detailed in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports. P 1 EDISMS noun ed is ms ed-ís-z ms • • e a short (intended to be short) story or analogy used to explain, describe in more detail, reveal mostly relevant facts about a real estate concept or anything else that one may be talking about. to throw light on what before was dark and obscure, by illustration and commentary and usually by elaborate explanation. Not everyone can afford the ultimate driving machine, however, there are a lot of BMWs on the road. You buy a shirt, pants, and a jacket but they don't all coordinate. Maybe it's the tie that brings it together? We want to be a big dog on a medium size porch. HIGHWOODS'CHOICEOFMARKETS They brought 4 gallons of information, and we only used 2 tablespoons. PEOPLE'SINPUT THEVALUEOFSOME POOLOFCUSTOMERSFORDEVELOPMENTPROJECTS CONSIDERINGTHECOSTWHENDISCUSSINGTHE What looks good on a billboard may not look AGGREGATINGMULTIPLEDECISIONSINTOAN'ENSEMBLE' That's like shining a flashlight in a corner that hasn't It's like buying an avocado colored refrigerator. WHICHWILLBECOMEDATEDMAKINGDECISIONS We are pregnant on that! WHENADECISIONCAN'TBEUNDONE We're more of "Masters" company than a "Superbowl" company. ASASPORTINGEVENT THECULTUREOF HIGHWOODS That's like giving someone the sleeves off your vest. ANEGOTIATION CONCESSIONINMAKING­ANEASY Two stoplights from work to home. MIDTIER.VSGATEWAY good on TV! ADVERTISINGFORHIGHWOODS Has American Express ever called you up and told you to just forget the late fee, and hey thanks for all the money so far? CHARGINGLATEFEESTOCUSTOMERS I'm about to get into your bird's nest, so feel free to push me out if you want. ELSE'SBUSINESS GETTINGINVOLVEDINSOMEONE been seen in years and is full of dust and cobwebs. WE'REREADYFORTHESCRUTINY BRINGINGUPATOPICBEFORE That pig just needs some lipstick! VS FOUNTAIN.VSFLOWERBED It doesn't matter how many runners are in the race-only if those three guys from Kenya are in the field. WHENBIDDINGONABUILDING ADALEED ISTODAY'SNORM FUNGIBILITY YESTERDAY'SSUGGESTION WHENTHESUBSTANCEISTHESAMESTUFF MAKINGSOMETHINGAPPEARBETTER Curb appeal challenged. NON-COREBUILDINGDEVELOPMENTHIGHWOODSTABLEATTHE P 2 P 3 OPERATIONS AVERAGE IN-PLACE RENT SECOND GEN GAAP RENT GROWTH $/SF % 27 26 20 24 15 22 10 20 18 5 16 0 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 SAME PROPERTY & AVERAGE OCCUPANCY LEASE ECONOMICS Same Property Cash NOI Growth 7 Change in Average Occupancy Net Effective Rent Lease Payback Ratio 6 $/SF % 17 17 5 16 16 4 15 15 3 14 14 2 13 13 1 12 12 0 11 11 -1 Guidance Midpoint 10 10 (Ex LSI impacts) -2 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EXPIRATIONS >100K SF Customer Market Expiration SF Comments 2019 FAA Atlanta 4Q 100K BTS; highly probable renewal 2020 T-Mobile Tampa 3Q 116K 3 month extension, will vacate FBI Tampa 4Q 138K BTS; highly probable renewal 2021 None remaining(1) Subsequent to 3Q'19, renewed and expanded Medsolutions (133K SF) and renewed Marsh USA (123K SF) with modest downsize.

P 4 COWORKING Market Total Office Existing Flex Share Inventory Flexible Stock of Inventory HIGHWOODS EXPOSURE SF SF % Markets NY 415,472,222 14,957,000 3.6 6 29K San Francisco 81,625,000 3,265,000 4.0 Gateway DC 126,904,762 2,665,000 2.1 Leases Square Feet Boston 220,352,941 3,746,000 1.7 (Industrious, Spaces) 0.85% HIW Exposure SF MarketsHighwoods Atlanta 132,950,000 2,659,000 2.0 18,775 Annualized Revenues Raleigh 57,736,842 1,097,000 1.9 68,803 5 Pittsburgh 77,000,000 616,000 0.8 23,664 Orlando 40,416,667 485,000 1.2 24,113 Markets Source: CBRE Q2'19 Tampa 47,000,000 564,000 1.2 39,728 PROFORMA* Charlotte Other** Richmond 3% 5% Customer % of Annualized Average Remaining Cash Revenue Lease Term in Years 6% Nashville Orlando 22% U.S. Government 4.7 4.0 6% Bank of America Corp. 3.8 14.5 Pittsburgh 9% Asurion 3.1 15.0 MetLife 3.1 11.4 Atlanta Tampa Bridgestone Americas, Inc. 2.6 17.9 19% 13% Total Top 5 17.1 11.6 Total Top 10 23.2 10.6 Raleigh 17% **As of 9/30/2019 assuming the planned completion of Phase One of market rotation plan and stabilization of current development pipeline **Greensboro and Memphis remaining upon completion of Phase One ASSET RECYCLING Gross Book Value $M Dispositions Acquisitions Development BofA Tower Phase One Dispositions $B 800 6 700 5 600 4 500 400 3 300 2 200 100 1 0 0 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 P 5 DEVELOPMENT 2019 DELIVERIES $161M 443K 100% Investment Square Feet Pre-Leased MetLife III Mars Petcare U.S. HQ COMPETITIVE SET CONSTRUCTION Cumulative Submarkets Under Projects % of Stock Pre-leased Construction (SF) Competitve Set (%) Charlotte 3.1M 6 14.5 91 Nashville 2.9M 13 9.8 23 Atlanta 5.3M 18 5.3 52 Raleigh 1.4M 7 3.4 48 Pittsburgh 0.6M 5 1.6 0 Tampa 0.9M 3 3.6 44 Orlando 0.2M 1 2.8 94 Based on new office construction in BBD locations. Excludes BTS and owner occupied projects where existing user buildings are not competitive to HIW product. Source: CBRE + HIW DEVELOPMENT $500M 1.2M 73% FINANCIALS PIPELINE Investment Square Feet Pre-Leased PROFORMA DEVELOPMENT CASH RENT COMMENCEMENT CASH FLOW & DIVIDENDS 2019 2020 2021 Current Pipeline Market Invst SF Pre-leased Proforma 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q $M 79.4 89.2 93.6 97.2 101.1 105.6 106.3 Average Shares (M) ($M) (K) (%) Stabilization MetLife III Raleigh 65 219 100 2Q21 CAD DIVIDENDS GlenLake Seven Raleigh 41 126 44 4Q21 200 Midtown One Tampa 71 150 0 4Q22 4Q22 Virginia Springs II Nashville 38 111 0 3Q22 3Q22 Asurion HQ Nashville 285 553 98 1Q22 1Q22 Placed In Service Invst SF Leased Proforma 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 150 ($M) (K) (%) Stabilized 5000 CentreGreen Raleigh 41 170 100 3Q19 100 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL | LAND BANK Market Acres Office SF Potential DIVIDENDS Investment Nashville 65 1,963,000 2016 2017 2018 2019 Tampa* 37 1,413,000 Raleigh 32 1,093,000 $2.1B 1.70 1.76 1.85 1.90 Richmond 13 200,000 Orlando 2 451,000 +3.5 +5.1 +2.7 Atlanta 1 175,000 Total 150 5,295,000 *Includes 600K SF potential at Midtown Tampa not on HIW-owned land. P 6 P 7 FINANCIALS MATURITY LADDER $M 3.36 % 3.10 % 3.75 % 3.78 4.06%06 4.30 % 3.24 % % % 500 Fixed Floating 400 $96 Secured 300 200 $250 $399 $347 $349 Bonds $298 Bank Loan $297 $349 Bonds Bonds Bonds 100 Bonds $2489 Bonds Bonds 0 $50 BankLoann '19 '20 '21 '22 '23 '27 '28 '29 '30 CAPITAL STACK Average 1.2% Unsecured Interest Rate Floating Rate 1.3% 30.4% 6.8 Years Secured Debt 27.9% Net Debt* Weighted Average Maturity Unsecured Fixed Rate 69.6% Equity** **Cash on hand is included as a reduction to unsecured debt balance. **Based on public market capitalization using 11/7/19 share price. IN THE NEWS NASHVILLE 1100 BROADWAY NASHVILLE YARDS ASURION ASURION HQ • $285M Investment 1100 BROADWAY • 553K SF ~$500M Investment Potential

Up to 1.2M SF MIDTOWN TAMPA PROJECT OVERVIEW • $500M Investment SIGNIFICANT BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY STRONG BALANCE SHEET 6 5.37x 50 37.4 4.92x 96.4 D/EBITDAre Book Leverage Book % % D/E Leverage 5 4.92x 40.9% 5.28x 40.5% Debt + Preferred Net Debt to Unencumbered NOI 40 as % of Gross Assets Annualized EBITDAre 3 37.4% 1.6% 1.5% Baa2 BBB 30 4 20 Secured Debt Annualized Revenues 2 as % of Gross Assets from JVs 1 10 0 9/30/19 BofA* Dev + Mkt Rotation** 0 BOND OFFERING * Assumes 100% debt funding of BofA Tower with no Phase One disposition proceeds received. $400M 3.24% 1.625% 10 YR/5 MO **Assumes completion of Phase One of market rotation plan and stabilization of current Interest Rate Spread Maturity development pipeline with no additional disposition proceeds or equity issuance. 2019 OUTLOOK FFO PER SHARE CASH SAME PROPERTY YE OCCUPANCY Low High Low High Low High Current Outlook (10/22) $3.31 $3.33 0.5% 1.5% 91.7% 92.3% Add back: LSI non-operational impact* $0.12 $0.12 1.5% 1.5% 0.6% 0.6% Add back: Market Rotation costs** $0.05 $0.05 N/A N/A N/A N/A Outlook Ex items $3.48 $3.50 2.0% 3.0% 92.3% 92.9% *Adds back $0.12 of previously-disclosed credit losses of accounts and straight-line INVESTMENT ACTIVITY rents receivable and write-offs of notes receivable and lease incentives Low High associated with the sudden closure of LSI in 1Q'19. Does not add back $0.05 of lost NOI and other income incurred from the sudden closure of LSI. Acquisitions $436M $436M ** Adds back $0.05 net impact of previously-disclosed items relating to the Market Rotation Plan. Dispositions $37M $473M Development $150M $250M Announcements 8 • 22 Acres • 1.8M SF -750K SF Office -220K SF Retail/Entertainment -390Multi-family Units -225 Hotel Rooms WHOLE FOODS HIW INVESTMENT • $71M, 150K SF office under construction • 80% interest in JV • Rights to additional 600K SF of future office development TAMPA | 5332 AVION Built 2016 | 176K SF | 6 Stories | Floor-to-Ceiling Glass | 4.8/1000 (Parking Ratio) Westshore OFFICE 5332 Avion MEDICAL STATUS • Unfettered building control • Likely conversion to full office • Interest from several large users P 9 MARKET ROTATION PLAN ROCKET PITCH ACCRETION LEVERAGE NEUTRAL IMPROVES PORTFOLIO QUALITY IMPROVES PORTFOLIO SIMPLIFIES ENHANCES FUTURE EFFICIENCY OPERATIONS GROWTH TIMELINE SELL PHASE ONE ASSETS IN SELL PHASE GREENSBORO & MEMPHIS Approximately TWO ASSETS IN neutral to GREENSBORO FUND REMAINING $386M current FFO AND MEMPHIS DEPOSIT $50M TO CLOSE ACQUISITION run-rate OF BofA TOWER EARNEST MONEY AUGUST GO NOVEMBER BUY SELL MID SELL 2019 2019 2020 BEGIN RECOGNITION OF SEVERANCE AND OTHER COSTS • $3.8M of severance and other costs CLOSE GREENSBORO Cash flow / • $3.9M of land impairment & MEMPHIS OFFICES CAD accretive charges FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FFO Neutral Cash Flow Accretive* Leverage Neutral Tax Efficient G&A Savings *Includes add back of 2020 free rent and other rent-related credits received as a reduction to the purchase price P10 BANK OF AMERICA TOWER AT LEGACY UNION STATUS Under Contract PLANNED CLOSING November 2019 TOTAL INVESTMENT $436M MARKET/SUBMARKET Charlotte/Uptown CBD DELIVERS 2019 SQUARE FEET/STORIES 841,164/33 FLOOR PLATES 23,000-29,000 SF PARKING 3/1,000 275 owned spaces Rights to 2,526 spaces in Central Parking Garage CURRENT LEASED RATE 90% EXPANSION POTENTIAL ~40,000 SF SUSTAINABILITY Registered LEED Gold AMENITIES Fitness center Ground level retail Conference facility LOCATION Vibrant location within Uptown CBD Adjacent to South End district Direct access to I-277 Walkable to light rail LEASE Floor 9 9,000 SF FOR Floor 5 28,000 SF EXPANSION POTENTIAL AVAILABLE 11,000 SF Floor 4 28,000 SF Floor 3 WITHIN 1 MILE: 12,000 200 40 88 RESIDENTS RESTAURANTS BARS WALK SCORE Suite 100 Floors 11-33 601,720 SF Floors 9-10 46,052 SF Floors 6-8 82,659 SF Floor 3 6,302 SF P11 CHARLOTTE OVERVIEW COMPETITIVE SET RSF % LEASED YEAR BUILT Hearst Tower 970,002 99% 2002 Bank of America Tower 841,164 90% 2019 Ally Center 742,000 100% 2021 Fifth Third Center 697,817 96% 1997 650 South Tryon 362,000 25% 2021 300 South Tryon 638,459 100% 2017 615 South College 375,731 88% 2017 The RailYard 326,253 96% 2019 500 E. Morehead 187,000 98% 2017 TOTAL 5,138,426 91% UPTOWN $36.35 19.5M 10.5% 1.0M 1.3M Average Asking Inventory Vacancy YTD Net SF Under Rate/SF (SF) Absorption (SF) Development SOUTH END-MIDTOWN $35.66 3.7M 9.4% 614K 787K Average Asking Inventory Vacancy YTD Net SF Under Rate/SF (SF) Absorption (SF) Development Source: JLL 3Q19 P12 FACTOIDS #1 TOTAL TECH JOB GROWTH IN THE U.S. (2013-2018) Source: CBRE 26 CONSECUTIVE QUARTERS OF RENT GROWTH Source: CBRE 8 FORTUNE 500 HEADQUARTERS Truist #3 LOWEST OFFICE VACANCY RATE Source: CBRE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES EMPLOYMENT 80% GROWTH SINCE 2001 Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics #6 FORECASTED REVENUE GROWTH OUT OF TOP 50 U.S. MARKETS RANKED BY GREEN STREET ADVISORS DISPOSITION PROPERTIES GREENSBORO Office 1.2M SF

93.8% occupancy

18 properties Industrial 2.7M SF

92.9% occupancy

6 parks 5.3% of annualized revenue MEMPHIS Office 1.7M SF

91.1% occupancy

11 properties 5.9% of annualized revenue International Place IV 248,000 SF Cresent Center 338,000 SF HIGH QUALITY History of strong occupancy and healthy rents

Well-maintained by institutional owner

by institutional owner BBD locations ATTRACTIVE PROPERTIES Greensboro industrial portfolio

International Paper HQ (long-term lease, recent build-to-suit)

(long-term lease, recent build-to-suit) Greensboro MOB portfolio

Memphis assets concentrated along Poplar Corridor Church Street Medical 149,000 SF Airpark Industrial 359,000 SF P13 r y o ur o fo u y u n y k i e l n d a i h n t g LEADERSHIP 1982-2019 Attachments Original document

