Highwoods Properties : to Release 2019 Third Quarter Results Tuesday, October 22nd

0
09/24/2019 | 04:13pm EDT

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its 2019 third quarter results on Tuesday, October 22nd, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, October 23rd, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (800) 756-3565. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company's website at www.highwoods.com under the 'Investors' section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust ('REIT') and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact: Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President, Finance
919-431-1529

Source: Highwoods Properties, Inc.

Disclaimer

Highwoods Properties Inc. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 20:12:02 UTC
