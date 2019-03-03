Highwoods Provides Information on Laser Spine Institute

RALEIGH, N.C., March 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) today provided information on Laser Spine Institute, which leases a 176,000 square-foot, six-story building with structured parking in Tampa’s Westshore submarket, a best business district (BBD). The building, which was developed by Highwoods, has been used by Laser Spine Institute, a long-term customer of Highwoods, for its company headquarters and an ambulatory surgery center.



After the market closed on March 1, 2019, Laser Spine Institute announced it would immediately discontinue its operations. This unexpected announcement affects all of its locations nationwide.

Ed Fritsch, CEO of Highwoods, said, “This is obviously disappointing to us and others affected by this sudden closure. Looking forward, the building is well-located at Avion Park in the heart of Westshore next to Tampa International Airport. We purposefully designed this building with 29,000 square foot floor plates, floor-to-floor dimensions providing 10’ to 12’ floor-to-finished-ceiling heights, floor-to-ceiling exterior vision glass, highly-visible parapet signage, an above-market parking ratio and other aspects that are attractive to office users. Our 3.6 million square foot Tampa portfolio was 95.3% occupied at year-end.”

As a result of Laser Spine Institute’s sudden closure, the Company expects to write-off accounts and notes receivable, lease incentives and straight-line rents receivable associated with the building, which aggregated $11.8 million at December 31, 2018 and approximately $12.2 million at March 1, 2019, including non-cash items of approximately $6.8 million as of both dates. The March 1, 2019 balance will be written-off in the first quarter of 2019. These charges, which will affect Funds from Operations (FFO), were not included in the Company’s initial 2019 per share FFO outlook published on February 5, 2019. The Company will provide an updated FFO outlook as part of its first quarter earnings release on April 23, 2019. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company also expects to write-off deferred leasing costs associated with the building, which aggregated $11.8 million at December 31, 2018 and approximately $11.6 million at March 1, 2019. The write-off of deferred leasing costs will affect net income but not FFO.

The following table sets forth financial information about the Laser Spine Institute building as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018 (in thousands, except percentages):

GAAP Rental Revenue $ 6,344 Cash Rental Revenue $ 6,106 Percentage of the Company’s Total Annualized Cash Rental Revenue (1) 0.95 % GAAP Net Operating Income $ 4,974 Interest and Other Income $ 304 Accounts and Notes Receivable, Lease Incentives and Straight-Line Rents Receivable $ 11,771 Deferred Leasing Costs $ 11,764

(1) Annualized Cash Rental Revenue is cash rental revenue (base rent plus cost recovery income, excluding straight-line rent) for the month of December 2018 multiplied by 12.



