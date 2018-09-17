Highwoods Reports No Damage From Hurricane Florence

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) reports after having conducted a thorough assessment that none of its assets have sustained any damage. This assessment is inclusive of the Company’s underway development projects. All building utilities are operational and minor clean-up is near completion.

Ed Fritsch, President and CEO stated, “While we are pleased to report our portfolio and all HIW personnel are unscathed by Hurricane Florence, we are saddened by the loss of lives and homes down east. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been hit hard by this storm and who will undoubtedly need help from our greater community. I am extremely appreciative for the terrific work our team did preparing for this storm and grateful to have fared so well.”

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com .

