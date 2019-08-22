Log in
HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC

(HIW)
Highwoods Signs Lease for 98,000 Square Feet at 11000 Weston
GL
08/21HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES : Market Rotation Plan
PU
08/21Highwoods Announces Market Rotation Plan
GL
Highwoods Signs Lease for 98,000 Square Feet at 11000 Weston

08/22/2019

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has signed a lease for 98,000 square feet at 11000 Weston Parkway in Cary, one of the Raleigh area’s BBDs. The lease is with a new customer for the Company’s Raleigh division with a strong credit profile. The property is now over 80% leased, including a 46,000 square foot lease announced in July. 11000 Weston is a 178,000 square foot property that was formerly 100% occupied by Fidelity Investments. 

Ed Fritsch, CEO stated, “I applaud our Raleigh team for bringing this property to more than 80% leased by signing 144,000 square feet within the past 40 days. Our investment in Highwoodtizing 11000 Weston, which is located in the mixed-use Weston PUD and overlooks the 520-acre Lake Crabtree, has driven strong interest.”

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.  Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:
Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President, Finance
919-431-1529

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 730 M
EBIT 2019 198 M
Net income 2019 111 M
Debt 2019 2 231 M
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 40,2x
P/E ratio 2020 34,4x
EV / Sales2019 9,30x
EV / Sales2020 8,99x
Capitalization 4 557 M
Technical analysis trends HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 48,50  $
Last Close Price 43,93  $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward J. Fritsch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theodore J. Klinck President & Chief Operating Officer
Carlos E. Evans Chairman
Mark F. Mulhern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Art H. McCann Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC13.05%4 557
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.13.43%19 721
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.12.94%10 459
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP21.94%9 627
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION14.10%9 141
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-1.48%6 421
