Hikma Pharmaceuticals : Block listing Interim Review

Block Listing of Shares

Hikma PharmaceuticalsPLC

LONDON, 27 February 2019 - The Board of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC ('Hikma') (LSE: HIK) (LEI: 549300BNS685UXH4JI75) (NASDAQ: HIK), announces that it has made a block listing application to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange plc for a total of 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority. It is expected that admission will be granted on 5 March 2019.

The shares, when issued, will be issued fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. The shares will be issued pursuant to the vesting of shares under the Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC the 2014 Executive Incentive Plan (the 'Plan'). Participants in the Plan have or will become entitled to these shares following the vesting of the shares.

Enquiries

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Peter Speirs Company Secretary +44 20 7399 2760

About Hikma

