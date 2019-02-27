Log in
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS

(HIK)
02/27 09:07:19 am
1663.5 GBp   -1.63%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hikma Pharmaceuticals : Block listing Interim Review

0
02/27/2019 | 08:45am EST

Block Listing of Shares

Hikma PharmaceuticalsPLC

LONDON, 27 February 2019 - The Board of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC ('Hikma') (LSE: HIK) (LEI: 549300BNS685UXH4JI75) (NASDAQ: HIK), announces that it has made a block listing application to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange plc for a total of 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority. It is expected that admission will be granted on 5 March 2019.

The shares, when issued, will be issued fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. The shares will be issued pursuant to the vesting of shares under the Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC the 2014 Executive Incentive Plan (the 'Plan'). Participants in the Plan have or will become entitled to these shares following the vesting of the shares.

- ENDS -

Enquiries

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Peter Speirs

Company Secretary

+44 20 7399 2760

About Hikma

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people in more than 50 countries around the world. For 40 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. We're a global company with a local presence across the United States (US), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 8,500 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner in the MENA region, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit www.hikma.com.

Disclaimer

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 13:44:07 UTC
NameTitle
Sigurdur Oli Olafsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Said Samih Taleb Darwazah Executive Chairman
Khalid Walid Hosni Nabilsi Chief Financial Officer
Surendera Tyagi Chief Scientific Officer, Global Head-R&D
Bryan Hotston Chief Information Officer
