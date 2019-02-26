Log in
Hikma Pharmaceuticals : Notice of Results

02/26/2019 | 06:33am EST

London, 26 February 2019- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LSE: HIK) (DIFX: HIK) will announce its preliminary financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on Wednesday 13 March 2019.

A presentation and webcast for analysts will be held at 9.30am GMT at the offices of FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London, EC1A 4HD, with registration and coffee from 9.15am.

To join via conference call please dial:

UK toll free number: 020 3936 2999

US toll free number: 1 845 709 8568

Standard international access: +44 20 3936 2999

Password: 078263

The results presentation and a webcast recording of the event will be available on the Company's website at www.hikma.comor http://webcast.openbriefing.com/hikmaPR2018/.

Playback facility:

A playback of the conference call will be available up to 3 months after the presentation.

UK number: 020 3936 3001

International number: +44 20 3936 3001

Replay PIN code: 685891

-- ENDS -

Enquiries

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Susan Ringdal
EVP, Strategic Planning and Global Affairs

+44 (0)20 7399 2760/ +44 7776 477050

Lucinda Baker

Deputy Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7399 2765/ +44 7818 060211

Virginia Spring

Senior Investor Relations Manager

+44 (0)20 3892 4389/ +44 7973 679502

FTI Consulting

Ben Atwell/Andrew Ward

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

About Hikma

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people in more than 50 countries around the world. For more than 40 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we're a global company with a local presence across the United States (US), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 8,500 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner in the MENA region, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit www.hikma.com.

Disclaimer

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 11:32:04 UTC
