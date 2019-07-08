Hikma Pharmaceuticals : Notice of Results

London, 8 July 2019 - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LSE: HIK) (DIFX: HIK) will announce its interim financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on Friday 09 August 2019.

A presentation and webcast for analysts will be held at 9.30am BST at the offices of FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London, EC1A 4HD, with registration and coffee from 9.15am.

To join via conference call please dial:

United Kingdom 0800 640 6441

United Kingdom (local) 020 3936 2999

USA 1 646 664 1960

All other locations +44 20 3936 2999

Access code: 706288

Webcast Link:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/hikma-9819/

The results presentation and a webcast recording of the event will be available on the Company's website at www.hikma.comor http://webcast.openbriefing.com/hikmaPR2018/.

A recording will be available until 10th February 2020. Please see playback details below:

UK 020 3936 3001

USA 1 845 709 8569

All other locations: +44 20 3936 3001

Access code: 732473

-- ENDS --

Enquiries

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Susan Ringdal

EVP, Strategic Planning and Global Affairs +44 (0)20 7399 2760/ +44 7776 477050 Lucinda Baker Deputy Director of Investor Relations +44 (0)20 7399 2765/ +44 7818 060211 Virginia Spring Senior Investor Relations Manager +44 (0)20 3892 4389/ +44 7973 679502

FTI Consulting

Ben Atwell/Andrew Ward +44 (0)20 3727 1000

About Hikma

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people in more than 50 countries around the world. For more than 40 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we're a global company with a local presence across the United States (US), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 8,400 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner in the MENA region, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit www.hikma.com.

©2019 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC. All rights reserved.