HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS

(HIK)
Hikma Pharmaceuticals : guides for injectables growth after profit surge

03/13/2019 | 04:09am EDT

(Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Wednesday forecast growth in 2019 for its injectable drugs division, as strong demand along with a rebound in its generics business helped it post a 19 percent jump in full-year core operating profit.

However, the double-digit growth fell short of analysts' average expectations.

The company has been strengthening its injectable drugs unit - its largest - through new medicines. The division also received a boost last year when it took advantage of a shortage of opioid painkillers by beefing up production.

Hikma, which reported injectable drug core revenue of $832 million for 2018, expects revenue for the business to be between $850 million to $900 million in 2019.

The drugmaker reported core operating profit of $460 million for last year, below analysts' average expectation of $471 million, according to a company compiled consensus https://www.hikma.com/investors/analyst-coverage/analyst-estimates.

Core revenue rose 7 percent to $2.08 billion, but fell short of estimates of $2.1 billion.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Gopakumar Warrier)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 094 M
EBIT 2018 453 M
Net income 2018 275 M
Debt 2018 375 M
Yield 2018 1,77%
P/E ratio 2018 19,14
P/E ratio 2019 18,50
EV / Sales 2018 2,69x
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
Capitalization 5 257 M
Technical analysis trends HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 24,5 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
Managers
NameTitle
Sigurdur Oli Olafsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Said Samih Taleb Darwazah Executive Chairman
Khalid Walid Hosni Nabilsi Chief Financial Officer
Surendera Tyagi Chief Scientific Officer, Global Head-R&D
Bryan Hotston Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS-3.53%5 257
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.85%369 004
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.42%231 793
PFIZER-4.40%230 400
NOVARTIS8.14%230 007
MERCK AND COMPANY6.31%208 743
