Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(HIK)
News 


Hikma Pharmaceuticals : major investor to exit nearly 1 bln pound stake in drugmaker

06/22/2020 | 02:44pm EDT

Boehringer Ingelheim, a major shareholder in Hikma Pharmaceuticals, is exiting the London-listed drugmaker by selling most of its nearly one billion pound stake to institutional investors and the rest back to the company, Hikma said on Monday.

A bookrunner for the deal said Boehringer would sell 28 million shares, worth about 700 million pounds, while Hikma said it would purchase the remaining shares for not more than 295 million pounds.

Germany-based private firm Boehringer currently holds 16.45%, or roughly 40 million, of Hikma's share capital and voting rights, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, making it the drugmaker's second-biggest shareholder after Darhold Ltd.

Based on Hikma's closing price of 2,480 pence on Monday, Boehringer's stake is valued at about 992 million pounds. Hikma's overall market cap stands at 6.03 billion pounds.

The placing and buyback deals are interdependent and capped, the company said.

Hikma and Boehringer have agreed that the former would also receive a commitment fee worth 2% of the total value of the shares it will buy back.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Vinay Dwivedi)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 290 M - -
Net income 2020 359 M - -
Net cash 2020 7,68 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 1,46%
Capitalization 7 445 M 7 457 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,22 $
Last Close Price 30,93 $
Spread / Highest target 4,49%
Spread / Average Target -8,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sigurdur Oli Olafsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Said Samih Taleb Darwazah Executive Chairman
Henriette Nielsen Executive Vice President-Business Operations
Khalid Walid Hosni Nabilsi Chief Financial Officer
Bryan Hotston Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC25.82%7 532
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.40%378 934
ROCHE HOLDING AG9.33%307 054
NOVARTIS AG-5.51%201 033
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.35%196 627
PFIZER, INC.-14.70%185 643
