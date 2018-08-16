Log in
HILL INTERNATIONAL INC (HIL)
Hill International : ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Hill International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/16/2018 | 09:16pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hill International, Inc. ("Hill International" or "the Company") (OTC PINK: HILI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/510186/SCHALL.jpg

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Hill International announced on August 13, 2018, that it would not be able to file its delinquent annual report for the year ending December 31, 2017. The Company also admitted it could not file its Quarterly statements for the first and second quarters of 2018, for which it had been granted an extended deadline by the NYSE. Hill International disclosed that due to missing the extended deadline, the NYSE would suspend trading of Hill International, and initiate delisting proceedings against the Company. Based on this news, Hill International began trading on the OTC market and fell during intraday trading on August 14, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
