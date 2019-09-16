Log in
HILL INTERNATIONAL INC

(HIL)
Hill International to Help Deliver Saudi Telecom Company's New Master Plan

09/16/2019

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it has been awarded a contract to provide project management consulting services for the Saudi Telecom Company’s (STC) redesigned master plan for their current King Abdul-Aziz Telecommunication Complex. The project involves developing infrastructure including roads, underground services networks, cables, landscape and hardscape, new buildings, and the renovation and facelift of existing buildings as per the approved master plan design. The project consists of a headquarters building, an administration building, a multistory car park, multipurpose buildings, and recreation facilities comprising food and beverage outlets, health club and spa facilities, meeting facilities, retail, and a mosque.

Hill will manage the design, supervision, and construction process to help ensure that STC and end-user requirements are implemented and achieved.

Hill’s Adel Karem Jemah, Senior Vice President and Country Manager of KSA, said of the project, “STC is the leading provider of telecommunication services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is one of the largest operators in the Middle East. Hill is privileged to have been selected to help STC manage their new master plan and is committed to working with all stakeholders involved in this momentous project.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations; and any statements regarding our intent to file late periodic reports or relisting on a national securities exchange, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the preparation of and the audit or review, as applicable, of filings may take longer than currently anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.
Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C
Senior Vice President
Hill International, Inc.
One Commerce Square
2005 Market Street, 17th Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 309-7707
elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

Hill International, Inc.
Todd Weintraub
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(215) 309-7951
toddweintraub@hillintl.com

 (HIL-G)

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
