Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hill International Investors (HIL)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Hill International, Inc. (“Hill International” or the “Company”) (HIL;
HILI)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On August 13, 2018, Hill International announced that the Company
received a notification from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”)
informing the Company that the NYSE had determined to commence
proceedings to delist the Company’s common stock. According to Hill
International, the determination to commence delisting proceedings was
due to the Company’s noncompliance with SEC filing deadlines.
