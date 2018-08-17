Log in
HILL INTERNATIONAL INC (HIL)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hill International Investors (HIL)

08/17/2018

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Hill International, Inc. (“Hill International” or the “Company”) (HIL; HILI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 13, 2018, Hill International announced that the Company received a notification from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) informing the Company that the NYSE had determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s common stock. According to Hill International, the determination to commence delisting proceedings was due to the Company’s noncompliance with SEC filing deadlines.

If you purchased Hill International securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 393 M
EBIT 2017 2,30 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capitalization 212 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul J. Evans Chief Executive Director & Director
Raouf S. Ghali President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Craig L. Martin Executive Chairman
Marco A. Martinez Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan S. Fellheimer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILL INTERNATIONAL INC-27.52%212
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.20%130 854
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES48.15%109 308
ACCENTURE4.78%108 679
VMWARE, INC.21.32%61 945
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.45%61 835
