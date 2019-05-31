Log in
New York City Department of Design and Construction Selects JV Featuring Hill International for Major Jails Program

05/31/2019 | 07:01am EDT

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that New York City Department of Design and Construction (NYCDDC) selected a joint venture of AECOM and Hill to provide program and project management for New York City’s borough-based jails program.

This multi-billion dollar program features constructing four new jails in the boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx to allow for the City to close its main jail on Rikers Island. DDC and AECOM-Hill will manage the design-build construction of the four new facilities.

The AECOM-Hill program management services include creating procedures, protocols, forms, and program and project manuals for all aspects of the program; developing procurement strategies and protocols; and creating program- and project-specific virtual document and payment control systems. In addition, the JV will prepare and manage industry outreach strategies; prepare specifications and criteria for each design-build project; and monitor the design-build teams’ M/WBE requirements. The JV will also manage the four jail projects until closeout and provide quality assurance/quality control services.

“This is going to be a transformative program for New York City and we’re grateful the DDC has entrusted the AECOM-Hill joint venture with managing it,” said Hill’s Senior Vice President and Northeast Regional Manager (Americas) Dominick Fickeria. “We look forward to maximizing our technical and managerial expertise in a proactive and collaborative manner to help the DDC achieve all of its goals as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.
Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C
Senior Vice President
Hill International, Inc.
One Commerce Square
2005 Market Street, 17th Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 309-7707
elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

Hill International, Inc.
Todd Weintraub
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(215) 309-7951
toddweintraub@hillintl.com

InvestorCom
John Glenn Grau
President
(203) 295-7841
jgrau@investor-com.com

(HIL-G)

© GlobeNewswire 2019
