HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC.

(HRC)
Hillrom : To Host Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

06/20/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

CHICAGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.(NYSE: HRC), which recently rebranded as Hillrom, will host its fiscal third quarter 2019 earnings conference call and webcast on Friday, August 2, 2019, beginning at 7:30 a.m. (CT) / 8:30 a.m. (ET)

Hill-Rom Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

Conference Call Audio Only Dial-in Information: To participate in the conference call, dial (844) 654-5620 (domestic) or (647) 253-8654 (international). Please dial into the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start to allow time to connect. The confirmation code is 3854738. 

Webcast: A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the company's website at www.hillrom.com. A supplementary presentation will be posted to the Hillrom website prior to the webcast.

A recording of the webcast/call audio will be available for telephone replay through August 12, 2019. To access the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). For the replay, callers will need to use confirmation code 3854738. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast or the telephone replay, the webcast will be archived at www.hillrom.com.

About Hillrom
Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory care devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations


Contact:

Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice President,
Corporate Development, Strategy and Investor Relations

Contact:

Lorna Williams, Executive Director,
Investor Relations and Strategy

Phone:

312-819-9387

Phone:

312-233-7799

Email:  

marykay.ladone@hillrom.com 

Email:

lorna.williams@hillrom.com



Media


Contact:

Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications


Phone: 

312-819-7268


Email:

howard.karesh@hillrom.com


 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillrom-to-host-fiscal-third-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-300872391.html

SOURCE Hillrom


© PRNewswire 2019
