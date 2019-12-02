Hill & Smith : Board Appointments

2 December 2019

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

Board Appointments

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC ('Hill & Smith' or 'the Group'), an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Quinlan as a Non-executive Director and the Group's Senior Independent Director and Pete Raby as a Non-executive Director with effect from 2 December 2019.

Tony Quinlan was previously Group Chief Executive Officer of Laird PLC ('Laird'). Following the sale of Laird he now serves as a Non-Executive Director for the independent Laird businesses. Before joining Laird, h e was Group Finance Director of Drax Group plc, and prior to that he held a number of senior finance roles at Marks & Spencer. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Associated British Ports. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PwC and holds a degree in Chemistry with Business Studies.

Pete Raby is currently Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Advanced Materials plc ('Morgan Advanced Materials'). Before joining Morgan Advanced Materials, Pete was President of the Communications and Connectivity Division of Cobham plc ('Cobham'). Prior to joining Cobham, Pete was a partner at McKinsey & Company in London, specialising in strategy and operations in the aerospace, defence and power & gas sectors. Pete has a PhD in satellite navigation and an M. Eng. in electronic and electrical engineering.

Tony Quinlan and Pete Raby will both serve on the Nomination, Audit and Remuneration Committees of the Board.

Alan Giddins, Chairman of Hill & Smith, said:

'I am extremely pleased to be welcoming Tony and Pete to the Board of Hill & Smith. Both bring with them significant and relevant experience as CEOs of international businesses, and I believe that the Board and management of Hill & Smith will benefit hugely from the strategic perspectives and challenge that each will be able to bring to the business.'

Notes to Editors

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC is an international group with leading positions in the design, manufacture and supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. It serves its customers from facilities principally in the UK, France, USA, Sweden, Norway, India and Australia.

The Group's operations are organised into three main business segments:

Infrastructure Products - Roads, supplying products and services such as permanent and temporary road safety barriers, hostile vehicle mitigation products, street lighting columns, bridge parapets, temporary car parks and variable road messaging solutions.

Infrastructure Products - Utilities, supplying products and services such as pipe supports for the power and liquid natural gas markets, energy grid components, composite products, industrial flooring, handrails, access covers and security fencing.

Galvanizing Serviceswhich provides zinc and other coatings for a wide range of products including fencing, lighting columns, structural steel work, bridges, agricultural and other products for the infrastructure and construction markets.

Headquartered in the UK and quoted on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: HILS.L), Hill & Smith Holdings PLC employs some 4,650 staff, principally in 7 countries.