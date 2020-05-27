Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hill & Smith Holdings PLC    HILS   GB0004270301

HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS PLC

(HILS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/27 10:29:53 am
1233 GBX   +0.24%
10:18aHILL & SMITH : Notice of Trading Update
PU
05/26HILL & SMITH : Annual Report and Notice
PU
04/02HILL & SMITH : Board Appointment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hill & Smith : Notice of Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 10:18am EDT

27 May 2020

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

Notice of Trading Update

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, the international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services, will provide a trading update on Wednesday 17 June 2020, ahead of its Annual General Meeting on 23 June 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Derek Muir, Group Chief Executive Tel: +44 (0) 121 704 7430

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

Carlton Nelson/Chris Treneman Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 4000

Investec

Notes to Editors

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC is an international group with leading positions in the design, manufacture and supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. It serves its customers from facilities principally in the UK, France, USA, Sweden, India and Australia.

The Group's operations are organised into three main business segments:

Infrastructure Products - Roads & Security, supplying products and services such as permanent and temporary road safety barriers, hostile vehicle mitigation products, street lighting columns, bridge parapets, temporary car parks, variable road messaging solutions, access covers and security fencing.

Infrastructure Products - Utilities, supplying products and services such as pipe supports for the power and liquid natural gas markets, energy grid components, composite products, building products, industrial flooring and handrails.

Galvanizing Services which provides zinc and other coatings for a wide range of products including fencing, lighting columns, structural steel work, bridges, agricultural and other products for the infrastructure and construction markets.

Headquartered in the UK and quoted on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: HILS.L), Hill & Smith Holdings PLC employs some 4,600 staff, principally in six countries.

Disclaimer

Hill & Smith Holdings plc published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 14:17:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS PLC
10:18aHILL & SMITH : Notice of Trading Update
PU
05/26HILL & SMITH : Annual Report and Notice
PU
04/02HILL & SMITH : Board Appointment
PU
02/28HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS PLC : annual earnings release
01/29HILL & SMITH : Change of Auditor 2020
PU
2019HILL & SMITH : Capital Markets Day
PU
2019HILL & SMITH : Board Appointments
PU
2019HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019HILL & SMITH : Acquisition
PU
2019LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE ends six-day losing run though earnings disappoint
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 678 M
EBIT 2020 75,9 M
Net income 2020 42,4 M
Debt 2020 168 M
Yield 2020 1,97%
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,69x
EV / Sales2021 1,60x
Capitalization 977 M
Chart HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 318,00 GBp
Last Close Price 1 230,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Derek William Muir Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan C. Giddins Chairman
Hannah Nichols Chief Financial Officer & Director
Annette M. Kelleher Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark J. Reckitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS PLC-16.50%1 206
NUCOR-29.85%12 500
POSCO-25.58%11 444
ARCELORMITTAL-44.19%10 483
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-41.10%8 334
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-6.00%6 221
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group