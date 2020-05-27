Hill & Smith : Notice of Trading Update

27 May 2020

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

Notice of Trading Update

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, the international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services, will provide a trading update on Wednesday 17 June 2020, ahead of its Annual General Meeting on 23 June 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Derek Muir, Group Chief Executive Tel: +44 (0) 121 704 7430

Carlton Nelson/Chris Treneman Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 4000

Investec

Notes to Editors

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC is an international group with leading positions in the design, manufacture and supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. It serves its customers from facilities principally in the UK, France, USA, Sweden, India and Australia.

The Group's operations are organised into three main business segments:

Infrastructure Products - Roads & Security, supplying products and services such as permanent and temporary road safety barriers, hostile vehicle mitigation products, street lighting columns, bridge parapets, temporary car parks, variable road messaging solutions, access covers and security fencing.

Infrastructure Products - Utilities, supplying products and services such as pipe supports for the power and liquid natural gas markets, energy grid components, composite products, building products, industrial flooring and handrails.

Galvanizing Services which provides zinc and other coatings for a wide range of products including fencing, lighting columns, structural steel work, bridges, agricultural and other products for the infrastructure and construction markets.

Headquartered in the UK and quoted on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: HILS.L), Hill & Smith Holdings PLC employs some 4,600 staff, principally in six countries.