Hill Street Amends Warrant Terms

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2020) - Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) ("Hill Street" or the "Company"), announces that further to its press release dated July 21, 2020, the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to extend the expiry date of 19,405,804 warrants of the Company that were set to expire on July 24, 2020, to December 31, 2020. These warrants were originally issued by the Company in connection with one or more concurrent financings relating to the Company's qualifying transaction, which was completed on July 27, 2018.

In addition to the forgoing the Company announces that it intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange to amend the exercise price of the above noted warrants to $0.075, being the closing price of the Common Shares on July 30, 2020. Approval this amendment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Finally, the Company announces that at its next AGM, it will be seeking shareholder approval to reprice up to 5,892,797 options that were originally issued to insiders of the Company in connection with the going public transaction noted above. The options currently have an exercise price of $0.175 per share and the Company will be seeking approval to reprice those options to an exercise price of $0.075 per share.

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER)

Hill Street Beverage Company is the world's most award-winning company exclusively focused on alcohol-free beer, wine, and adult-format beverages. Hill Street's great-tasting products include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, Vin(Zero) wines, and Vintense wines, and have won numerous medals and accolades around the world. Hill Street also intends to produce and sell cannabis-infused adult beverages and other cannabis products with expected distribution at licensed outlets in 2020. Check out Hill Street's award-winning line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home at www.hillstreetbeverages.com.

