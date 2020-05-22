Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.    BEER   CA43148H1055

HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.

(BEER)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 05/22 03:46:38 pm
0.07 CAD   +55.56%
03:15pUnaware of Material Change
NE
05/04Hill Street Announces $1.0m Financing and Provides Business Update
NE
03/02Hill Street Reports 85% Increase in YOY Sales for Q2FY20
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unaware of Material Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2020) - At the request of IIROC, Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (the "Company"), wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity. Additionally, further to its press release dated May 4, 2020, the Company announces that it has issued 1,584,801 common shares in the capital of the Company to former senior officers of the Company to satisfy certain severance obligations. The shares were issued at a deemed price per share of $0.08. The shares are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and one day from the date of issuance.

For further information:
Terry Donnelly, Chairman and CEO, Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.,
terry@hillstreetbevco.com, (416) 543-4904;

Follow Hill Street on Twitter https://twitter.com/hillstreetbevco
and on Facebook http://facebook.com/hillstreetbevco

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56415


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPA
03:15pUnaware of Material Change
NE
05/04Hill Street Announces $1.0m Financing and Provides Business Update
NE
03/02Hill Street Reports 85% Increase in YOY Sales for Q2FY20
NE
2019Hill Street Sees 300% YOY Increase in Holiday Pack Sales and Provides Operati..
NE
2019Hill Street Reports FQ1 2020 Results
NE
2019HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC : . Announces CoPacking Partnership with Peak P..
AQ
2019Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. Announces Co-Packing Partnership with Peak ..
NE
2019Hill Street Reports FY2019 Year End Results & Provides Update on Operations
NE
2019Hill Street Beverage Co. CEO Provides Management Update for Shareholders
NE
2019Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. - Termination of Proposed Transaction with ..
NE
More news
Chart HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Terence M. Donnelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Bolshin President & Chief Product Officer
Hinta Chambers Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Bruce Anderson Chief Information Officer
Kevin Ruddle Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.-25.00%4
WALMART INC.5.18%354 184
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.0.17%33 233
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.29%29 061
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-5.53%28 521
TESCO PLC-11.01%27 025
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group