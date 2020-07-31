Hillcrest Petroleum : Closing Date for US Patented Licensing Agreement Extended

Suite 1300 1030 W Georgia St

July 31, 2020

CLOSING DATE FOR ENERGY TECHNOLOGY LICENSING AGREEMENT

EXTENDED TO AUGUST 10, 2020

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (the "Company" or "Hillcrest"), updates our shareholders that both parties involved in the Licensing agreement of US Patented, electrical generation technology, have agreed to extend the closing date from August 1st to August 10th, 2020. The parties do not anticipate the need for further extensions.

Upon the agreements being signed, the parties will schedule meetings with various parties who have interest and potential need of the technology. Companies in each of the Electric vehicle, wind turbine and electric generator industries have requested and are being scheduled for discussion.

"Both parties are eager to complete the Licensing Agreement and move forward building on the collective goals" Don Currie, Hillcrest CEO states "We will continue to schedule discussions with parties who have contacted us resulting in potentially fast tracking development and monetisation of the technology. We will continue to advise as developments happen, or material events occur."

Additionally, Hillcrest Petroleum is currently in discussion with certain interested creditors in order to settle a debt of up to $688,346.00 through the issuance of common shares of the company. The company would issue common shares at a deemed price of five and one quarter cents (.0525) per common share, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and entering into definitive debt settlement agreements with such creditors.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Hillcrest is a Canadian oil and gas producer pursuing an energy transition strategy focusing on clean energy technology with potential to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming.

Hillcrest intends to license, market and deploy US Patented clean energy technologies, by way of exclusive agreement in the United States and European Union.

The technologies have been shown to substantially increase efficiency of conventional electrical generators in laboratory testing. This provides the potential for wind turbines to be significantly smaller for the same power generation or power generated from current wind turbine installations could potentially be substantially increased. In full scale electric vehicle applications, the technology has the potential to extend the range well past the industry average of 400 miles on a single battery charge.

Wide application of this technology has the potential to significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuel energy and accelerate the transition to carbon free energy. Efficiencies from adopting this new technology could potentially provide lower cost electricity for remote communities by substantially reducing diesel fuel requirements and accelerate a transition to electric vehicles by increasing their range from a battery charge.