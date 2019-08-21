Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hillenbrand, Inc.    HI

HILLENBRAND, INC.

(HI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hillenbrand : Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

BATESVILLE, Ind., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2019.

About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with multiple leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio is composed of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

Hillenbrand - a global diversified industrial company. (PRNewsfoto/Hillenbrand, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillenbrand-declares-fourth-quarter-dividend-of-0-21-per-share-300905409.html

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HILLENBRAND, INC.
04:16pHILLENBRAND : Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.21 Per Share
PR
07/31HILLENBRAND : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31HILLENBRAND : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
07/31HILLENBRAND, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
07/24HILLENBRAND : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference
PR
07/23HILLENBRAND : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for August 1, 2019
PR
07/16HILLENBRAND, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/12MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq Close At Record Levels Again As Bulls B..
DJ
07/12HILLENBRAND, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/25HILLENBRAND : to Present at CJS Securities Investor Conference
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group