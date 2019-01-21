Log in
HILLENBRAND, INC.
Hillenbrand : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for January 30, 2019

01/21/2019 | 05:21pm EST

BATESVILLE, Ind., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET. They will discuss the results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, which ended December 31, 2018. The live webcast, including a slide presentation, will be available at http://ir.hillenbrand.com under the "Events & Presentations" tab and will be archived on the company's investor relations website through Friday, March 1, 2019.

To access the conference call, listeners in the United States and Canada may dial +1 (833) 241-7251, and international callers may dial +1 (647) 689-4215. Please use conference call ID number 3896285. A replay of the call will be available until midnight ET, Wednesday, February 13, 2019, by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 toll free in the United States and Canada or +1 (416) 621-4642 internationally and using the conference ID number 3896285.

Hillenbrand will issue a press release reporting its results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. The full text of the release and financials will be available at http://ir.hillenbrand.com.

About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (www.hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio is composed of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI".

Hillenbrand - a global diversified industrial company. (PRNewsfoto/Hillenbrand, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillenbrand-schedules-first-quarter-2019-earnings-call-for-january-30-2019-300781667.html

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
