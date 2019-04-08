Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/07
0.082 AUD   +1.23%
08:38pHILLGROVE RESOURCES : 2019 SAREIC Conference Presentation
PU
02/27HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
02/27HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Appendix 4E and 2018 Annual Report
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hillgrove Resources : 2019 SAREIC Conference Presentation

0
04/08/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

TRANSITIONING KANMANTOO

South Australian Resources and Energy Investment Conference 2019

STEVEN MCCLARE IIIII CEO & MD 9 APRIL 2019

DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

No representation or warranty is or will be made by any person (including Hillgrove Resources Limited ACN 004 297 116 ("Hillgrove", "HGO", or the "Company") and its officers, directors, employees, advisers and agents) in relation to the accuracy or completeness of all or part of this document (the "Document"), or the accuracy, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in, or implied by, this Document or any part of it. This Document includes information derived from third party sources that has not been independently verified.

This Document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Hillgrove and certain plans and objectives of the management of Hillgrove. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as 'project', 'foresee', 'plan', 'expect', 'aim', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'may', 'should', 'will' or similar expressions. Indications of, and guidance on, production targets, targeted output, mine development or timelines, exploration or expansion timelines, infrastructure alternatives and financial position and performance are also forward- looking statements. Any forecast or other forward-looking statement contained in this Document involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may involve significant elements of subjective judgment and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Hillgrove, and may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements.

Various factors may cause actual results or performance to differ materially. These include without limitation the following: risks specific to Hillgrove's operations; credit risk; levels of supply and demand and market prices; legislation or regulations throughout the world that affect Hillgrove's business; insurance expenses; the risk of an adverse decision or other outcome relating to governmental investigations; class actions or other claims; growth in costs and expenses; and risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments (including without limitation in relation to commodity markets).

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this Document. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules) we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

This Document is provided for informational purposes only and is subject to change without notice. Subject to any obligations under applicable laws, regulations or securities exchange listing rules, Hillgrove disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to this Document to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions. Nothing in this Document should be interpreted to mean that future earnings per share of Hillgrove will necessarily match or exceed its historical published earnings per share, or that there has been no change in the affairs of Hillgrove since the date of this Document.

Nothing contained in this Document constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. The information in this Document does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. Before making an investment decision, each recipient of this Document should make its own assessment and take independent professional advice in relation to this Document and any action taken on the basis of this Document.

All currency referred to is Australian dollars ($) unless otherwise indicated (e.g. US$).

2

2

55 kilometres from Adelaide CBD

PHES IS NOT CORE BUSINESS

3

ABOUT HILLGROVE RESOURCES - KANMANTOO

Hillgrove Resources is a copper / gold producer with production and exploration assets in South Australia.

The strategic intent:

maximise the value from the existing pit,

return value in the form of fully franked dividends, progressively rehabilitate,

finalise sale of the pumped hydro site capability, progress the exploration strategy, and

utilise the fully owned assets to unlock further value.

4

Giant Pit Completion

&

Rehabilitation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hillgrove Resources Limited published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 00:37:02 UTC
