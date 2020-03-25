Hillgrove Resources : AGM COVID 19 Precautions

Thursday, 26 March 2020

AGM - COVID- 19 PRECAUTIONS

The Board of Hillgrove Resources Limited (ABN 73 004 297 116) (ASX: HGO) ("Hillgrove") advises that due to the continuing developments in relation to COVID-19 all of the resolutions at the Hillgrove Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be decided on proxy votes.

In light of the restrictions on public gatherings, Hillgrove is not able to allow shareholders to attend the AGM in person. The AGM will proceed as announced on Friday 24 April 2020 at 9.30 am (ACST) (refer 23 March 2020 announcement), and will be conducted via a teleconference.

Hillgrove has taken these precautions as it believes the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and the broader community is critical in this very trying time, and it also accepts its responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 by not creating high risk situations.

Shareholders are advised that all resolutions will be decided based on proxy votes which must be received by 9.30 am (ACST) on 22 April 2020. Lodgement instructions (which include the ability to lodge proxies electronically) are set out in the Notice of Meeting which can be found under the "Investors" folder on the Hillgrove website at (www.hillgroveresources.com.au).

Shareholders will be able to access the AGM via a teleconference line which will include the ability for shareholders to ask questions in relation to the business of the meeting. Shareholders are also invited to submit questions in advance of the meeting.

Instructions on how to ask questions along with instructions on how to join the teleconference will be published on the Hillgrove website and will be the subject of a separate ASX announcement.

The COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly and Hillgrove is following the health advice of the Australian Government. Shareholders are encouraged to monitor the Hillgrove website for further updates in relation to the AGM arrangements.

Hillgrove requests and appreciates the understanding of its shareholders as it navigates this difficult situation.

For more information contact: Mr Lachlan Wallace Mr Paul Kiley CEO & Managing Director CFO & Company Secretary

