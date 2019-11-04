Log in
HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED HGO

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED

(HGO)
Hillgrove Resources : Addition to Activity Report Qtr Ended 30 Sept 2019

11/04/2019 | 09:40pm EST

5 November 2019

Ms Lauren Osbich

Compliance Adviser, Listings Compliance

ASX

20 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000

By email: ListingsComplianceSydney@asx.com.au

Attention: Lauren Osbich

Dear Lauren

RE: Non-Compliance with JORC Code, Clause 17 for reporting of Exploration Targets, within HGO's Activity Report for Quarter Ended 30 September 2019

We hereby refer to the recent ASX release by Hillgrove on 31 October 2019 titled "Activity Report for Quarter Ended 30 September 2019"

We acknowledge that we referred to an Exploration Target for the Kanmantoo South Hub area on page 1, 2 and on page 10 of the release of 31 October 2019 that are not in accordance with the JORC Code, whereby the reporting of Exploration Targets cannot be streamlined.

Thereby, HGO is required to re-iterate the Competent Person Statement and the Exploration Target for the South Hub as a range of tonnes and grade as previously provided in its ASX release of 27 September 2019 of 4.0 to 9.0 Mt at 1.2 to 2.0% Cu, and 0.1 g/t to 0.3 g/t Au.

In addition, we acknowledge that we referred to an Exploration Target for West Kavanagh on page 9 of the release of 31 October 2019 that is not in accordance with the JORC Code, whereby the reporting of Exploration Targets cannot be streamlined.

Thereby, HGO is required to re-iterate the Competent Person Statement and the Exploration Target for West Kavanagh as a range of tonnes and grade as previously provided in its ASX release of 27 May 2017 for the West Kavanagh Exploration Target of 0.8 to 1.6 Mt at 2.0% to 2.5% Cu, 0.01 g/t to 0.05 g/t Au, 2.0 g/t to 2.5 g/t Ag

Both the Exploration Targets are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource under the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, the JORC Code" (JORC 2012). The Exploration Targets are not being reported as part of any Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve.

ABOUT HILLGROVE

Hillgrove is an Australian mining company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: HGO) focused on the operation of the Kanmantoo Copper Mine in South Australia. The Kanmantoo Copper Mine is located less than 55 kilometres from Adelaide in South Australia.

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 004 297 116

www.hillgroveresources.com.au

5 - 7 King William Rd, Unley SA 5061, Australia

T +61 8 7070 1698 F +61 8 8538 5255

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Target and Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr Peter Rolley, a Competent Person, a full time employee of Hillgrove Resources Limited, and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Rolley has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Rolley consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Disclaimer

Hillgrove Resources Limited published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 02:39:07 UTC
