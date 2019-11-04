Hillgrove Resources : Addition to Activity Report Qtr Ended 30 Sept 2019

5 November 2019

Ms Lauren Osbich

Compliance Adviser, Listings Compliance

ASX

20 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000

By email: ListingsComplianceSydney@asx.com.au

Attention: Lauren Osbich

Dear Lauren

RE: Non-Compliance with JORC Code, Clause 17 for reporting of Exploration Targets, within HGO's Activity Report for Quarter Ended 30 September 2019

We hereby refer to the recent ASX release by Hillgrove on 31 October 2019 titled "Activity Report for Quarter Ended 30 September 2019"

We acknowledge that we referred to an Exploration Target for the Kanmantoo South Hub area on page 1, 2 and on page 10 of the release of 31 October 2019 that are not in accordance with the JORC Code, whereby the reporting of Exploration Targets cannot be streamlined.

Thereby, HGO is required to re-iterate the Competent Person Statement and the Exploration Target for the South Hub as a range of tonnes and grade as previously provided in its ASX release of 27 September 2019 of 4.0 to 9.0 Mt at 1.2 to 2.0% Cu, and 0.1 g/t to 0.3 g/t Au.

In addition, we acknowledge that we referred to an Exploration Target for West Kavanagh on page 9 of the release of 31 October 2019 that is not in accordance with the JORC Code, whereby the reporting of Exploration Targets cannot be streamlined.

Thereby, HGO is required to re-iterate the Competent Person Statement and the Exploration Target for West Kavanagh as a range of tonnes and grade as previously provided in its ASX release of 27 May 2017 for the West Kavanagh Exploration Target of 0.8 to 1.6 Mt at 2.0% to 2.5% Cu, 0.01 g/t to 0.05 g/t Au, 2.0 g/t to 2.5 g/t Ag

Both the Exploration Targets are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource under the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, the JORC Code" (JORC 2012). The Exploration Targets are not being reported as part of any Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve.

ABOUT HILLGROVE

Hillgrove is an Australian mining company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: HGO) focused on the operation of the Kanmantoo Copper Mine in South Australia. The Kanmantoo Copper Mine is located less than 55 kilometres from Adelaide in South Australia.