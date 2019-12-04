Log in
HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED

(HGO)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/03
0.065 AUD   -1.52%
Hillgrove Resources : Addition to SAEMC Growth Pipeline Presentation

12/04/2019 | 03:55pm EST

4 December 2019

SAEMC GROWTH PIPELINE PRESENTATION - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

STATEMENT

Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO, the "Company") would like to provide an Additional Information Statement in regard to slide number 11 of the SAEMC Growth Pipeline Presentation which was released on 29 November 2019.

The first dot point on that slide contained a typographical error in that it stated:

  • JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 857kt at 1.7%Cu,0.14 g/t Au (Kavanagh Central & East only).1

The dot point should have read:

  • JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 957kt at 1.7%Cu, 0.14 g/t Au (Kavanagh Central & East only).1

In addition, JORC Clause 26 requires that where a Mineral Resource is reported in a combined form it should also be reported in its separate categories as well, which are included in the table below.

For more information contact:

Mr Lachlan Wallace

Mr Paul Kiley

CEO & Managing Director

CFO & Company Secretary

Tel: +61 (0)8 7070 1698

Tel: +61 (0)8 7070 1698

1 Refer ASX Release: Maiden Kavanagh Underground Mineral Resource Estimate , 30/10/19

IIII

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 004 297 116

www.hillgroveresources.com.au

Ground Floor, 5-7 King William Road, PO Box 372, Unley SA 5061, Australia

T +61 8 7070 1698 F +61 8 8538 5255

Disclaimer

Hillgrove Resources Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 20:54:03 UTC
