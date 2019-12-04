Hillgrove Resources : Addition to SAEMC Growth Pipeline Presentation

4 December 2019

SAEMC GROWTH PIPELINE PRESENTATION - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

STATEMENT

Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO, the "Company") would like to provide an Additional Information Statement in regard to slide number 11 of the SAEMC Growth Pipeline Presentation which was released on 29 November 2019.

The first dot point on that slide contained a typographical error in that it stated:

JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 857kt at 1.7%Cu,0.14 g/t Au (Kavanagh Central & East only). 1

The dot point should have read:

JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 957kt at 1.7%Cu, 0.14 g/t Au (Kavanagh Central & East only). 1

In addition, JORC Clause 26 requires that where a Mineral Resource is reported in a combined form it should also be reported in its separate categories as well, which are included in the table below.

1 Refer ASX Release: Maiden Kavanagh Underground Mineral Resource Estimate , 30/10/19