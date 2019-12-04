Hillgrove Resources : Addition to SAEMC Growth Pipeline Presentation

4 December 2019
SAEMC GROWTH PIPELINE PRESENTATION - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
STATEMENT
Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO, the "Company") would like to provide an Additional Information Statement in regard to slide number 11 of the SAEMC Growth Pipeline Presentation which was released on 29 November 2019.
The first dot point on that slide contained a typographical error in that it stated:
JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 857kt at 1.7%Cu,0.14 g/t Au (Kavanagh Central & East only).1
The dot point should have read:
JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 957kt at 1.7%Cu, 0.14 g/t Au (Kavanagh Central & East only).1
In addition, JORC Clause 26 requires that where a Mineral Resource is reported in a combined form it should also be reported in its separate categories as well, which are included in the table below.
For more information contact:
Mr Lachlan Wallace
Mr Paul Kiley
CEO & Managing Director
CFO & Company Secretary
Tel: +61 (0)8 7070 1698
Tel: +61 (0)8 7070 1698
1 Refer ASX Release: Maiden Kavanagh Underground Mineral Resource Estimate , 30/10/19
HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 004 297 116
www.hillgroveresources.com.au
Ground Floor, 5-7 King William Road, PO Box 372, Unley SA 5061, Australia
T +61 8 7070 1698 F +61 8 8538 5255
