Hillgrove Resources : Appendix 3X Initial Directors Interest Notice

Initial Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.1
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Hillgrove Resources Limited
ABN
73 004 297 116
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Lachlan Wallace
Date of appointment
27 May 2019
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
Number & class of securities
9,619,197 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
4,000,000 Performance Rights
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Name of holder & nature of interest
Rebecca Claire Wallace (wife)
Number & class of Securities
1,200,000 Ordinary shares (HGO)