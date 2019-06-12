Hillgrove Resources : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED ABN 73 004 297 116

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Lachlan Wallace Date of last notice 27 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (incl. registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise Rebecca Claire Wallace (wife) to the relevant interest. Date of change 12 June 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 10,819,197 Ordinary Shares 4,000,000 Performance Rights Class Performance Rights (Rights) Number acquired 1,386,000 Ordinary Shares Number disposed 1,386,000 Rights converted to ordinary shares 714,000 Rights lapsed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details Nil and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 12,205,197 Ordinary Shares 1,900,000 Performance Rights