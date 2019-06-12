Log in
HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED

(HGO)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/12
0.093 AUD   -4.12%
Hillgrove Resources : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

06/12/2019 | 10:29pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

73 004 297 116

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Lachlan Wallace

Date of last notice

27 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (incl. registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

Rebecca Claire Wallace (wife)

to the relevant interest.

Date of change

12 June 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

10,819,197 Ordinary Shares

4,000,000 Performance Rights

Class

Performance Rights (Rights)

Number acquired

1,386,000 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

1,386,000 Rights converted to ordinary shares

714,000 Rights lapsed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

Nil

and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

12,205,197

Ordinary Shares

1,900,000

Performance Rights

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Performance rights exercised or lapsed under the terms and conditions of the Hillgrove Resources Option and Performance Rights Plan.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest

N/A

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

detailed above traded during a +closed period

No

where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to

allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what

date was this provided?

N/A

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Hillgrove Resources Limited published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 02:28:01 UTC
