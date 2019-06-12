Hillgrove Resources : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN
73 004 297 116
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Lachlan Wallace
Date of last notice
27 May 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest (incl. registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise
Rebecca Claire Wallace (wife)
to the relevant interest.
Date of change
12 June 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
10,819,197 Ordinary Shares
4,000,000 Performance Rights
Class
Performance Rights (Rights)
Number acquired
1,386,000 Ordinary Shares
Number disposed
1,386,000 Rights converted to ordinary shares
714,000 Rights lapsed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
Nil
|
No. of securities held after change
12,205,197
Ordinary Shares
1,900,000
Performance Rights
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Performance rights exercised or lapsed under the terms and conditions of the Hillgrove Resources Option and Performance Rights Plan.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which interest
N/A
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
detailed above traded during a +closed period
No
where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
date was this provided?
N/A
