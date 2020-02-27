Hillgrove Resources : Appendix 4G & Corporate Governance Statement 0 02/27/2020 | 07:31pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Name of entity: Hillgrove Resources Limited ABN / ARBN: Financial year ended: 73 004 297 116 31 December 2019 Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3 These pages of our annual report: ☒ This URL on our website: www.hillgroveresources.com.au The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 28 February 2020 and has been approved by the board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located. Date: 28 February 2020 Name of Secretary authorising lodgement: Paul Kiley 1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period. Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable. Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection. Page 1 ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR management; and ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those is therefore not applicable delegated to management. … and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management): ☒ at Board Charter located at website 1.2 A listed entity should: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation as a director; and is therefore not applicable (b) provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR proper functioning of the board. ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable 4 If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it. Page 2 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 1.5 A listed entity should: … the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the paragraph (a): Statement OR board or a relevant committee of the board to set ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them; … and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and ☒ at Diversity Policy located at website (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the … and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them: with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them and either: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (1) the respective proportions of men and women on the ☐ at [insert location] board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined … and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2): "senior executive" for these purposes); or ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace ☐ at [insert location] Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. 1.6 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR performance of the board, its committees and individual ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation directors; and is therefore not applicable (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR period in accordance with that process. ☐ at [insert location] 1.7 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR performance of its senior executives; and ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a is therefore not applicable performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): period in accordance with that process. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] Page 3 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a nomination committee which: … the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with Statement OR (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are paragraphs (1) and (2): ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation independent directors; and ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR is therefore not applicable (2) is chaired by an independent director, ☐ at [insert location] and disclose: … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (3) the charter of the committee; ☒ at Nomination Committee Charter located at website (4) the members of the committee; and (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): times the committee met throughout the period and ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR the individual attendances of the members at those ☒ at Annual Report located at website meetings; or (b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] fact and the processes it employs to address board … the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the succession issues and to ensure that the board has the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to duties and responsibilities effectively. discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix … our board skills matrix: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR has or is looking to achieve in its membership. ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable Page 4 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 2.3 A listed entity should disclose: … the names of the directors considered by the board to be ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors: Statement independent directors; ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (b) if a director has an interest, position, association or ☐ at [insert location] relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the … and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b): independence of the director, the nature of the interest, ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR position, association or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and ☐ at [insert location] (c) the length of service of each director. … and the length of service of each director: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 2.4 A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance directors. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 2.5 The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR CEO of the entity. ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable 2.6 A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance and provide appropriate professional development opportunities ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation needed to perform their role as directors effectively. ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY 3.1 A listed entity should: … our code of conduct or a summary of it: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement and employees; and ☒ at Code of Conduct and Directors Code of Conduct located at (b) disclose that code or a summary of it. website Page 5 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 4 - SAFEGUARD INTEGRITY IN CORPORATE REPORTING 4.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have an audit committee which: … the fact that we have an audit committee that complies with Statement (1) has at least three members, all of whom are non- paragraphs (1) and (2): executive directors and a majority of whom are ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR independent directors; and ☐ at [insert location] (2) is chaired by an independent director, who is not the chair of the board, … and a copy of the charter of the committee: and disclose: ☒ at Audit and Risk Committee Charter located at website (3) the charter of the committee; … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): (4) the relevant qualifications and experience of the ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR members of the committee; and (5) in relation to each reporting period, the number of ☒ at Annual Report located at website times the committee met throughout the period and [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] the individual attendances of the members at those … the fact that we do not have an audit committee and the processes meetings; or (b) if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that fact we employ that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of our corporate reporting, including the processes for the appointment and and the processes it employs that independently verify and removal of the external auditor and the rotation of the audit safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting, including engagement partner: the processes for the appointment and removal of the ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR external auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement partner. ☐ at [insert location] 4.2 The board of a listed entity should, before it approves the entity's … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance financial statements for a financial period, receive from its CEO ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement and CFO a declaration that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained and that the financial ☐ at [insert location] statements comply with the appropriate accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the financial position and performance of the entity and that the opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively. Page 6 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 4.3 A listed entity that has an AGM should ensure that its external … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance auditor attends its AGM and is available to answer questions ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR from security holders relevant to the audit. ☐ we are an externally managed entity that does not hold an ☐ at [insert location] annual general meeting and this recommendation is therefore not applicable PRINCIPLE 5 - MAKE TIMELY AND BALANCED DISCLOSURE 5.1 A listed entity should: … our continuous disclosure compliance policy or a summary of it: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a written policy for complying with its continuous ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules; and ☒ at Continuous Disclosure Policy located at website (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it. PRINCIPLE 6 - RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS 6.1 A listed entity should provide information about itself and its … information about us and our governance on our website: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance governance to investors via its website. ☒ at Corporate Governance located at website Statement 6.2 A listed entity should design and implement an investor relations … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance program to facilitate effective two-way communication with ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement investors. ☐ at [insert location] 6.3 A listed entity should disclose the policies and processes it has in … our policies and processes for facilitating and encouraging ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance place to facilitate and encourage participation at meetings of participation at meetings of security holders: Statement OR security holders. ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity that does not hold ☒ at Shareholder Communication Policy at website periodic meetings of security holders and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 6.4 A listed entity should give security holders the option to receive … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance communications from, and send communications to, the entity ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement and its security registry electronically. ☐ at [insert location] Page 7 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 7 - RECOGNISE AND MANAGE RISK 7.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a committee or committees to oversee risk, each of … the fact that we have a committee or committees to oversee risk Statement which: that comply with paragraphs (1) and (2): (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR independent directors; and ☐ at [insert location] (2) is chaired by an independent director, and disclose: … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (3) the charter of the committee; ☒ at Risk Management Policy and Commodity Risk Management (4) the members of the committee; and and Hedging Policy located at website (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): times the committee met throughout the period and ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR the individual attendances of the members at those ☒ at Annual Report locate at website meetings; or (b) if it does not have a risk committee or committees that [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] satisfy (a) above, disclose that fact and the processes it … the fact that we do not have a risk committee or committees that employs for overseeing the entity's risk management satisfy (a) and the processes we employ for overseeing our risk framework. management framework: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 7.2 The board or a committee of the board should: … the fact that board or a committee of the board reviews the entity's ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) review the entity's risk management framework at least risk management framework at least annually to satisfy itself that it Statement continues to be sound: annually to satisfy itself that it continues to be sound; and (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether such ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR a review has taken place. ☐ at [insert location] … and that such a review has taken place in the reporting period covered by this Appendix 4G: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] Page 8 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 7.3 A listed entity should disclose: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) if it has an internal audit function, how the function is … how our internal audit function is structured and what role it Statement structured and what role it performs; or performs: (b) if it does not have an internal audit function, that fact and ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR the processes it employs for evaluating and continually ☐ at [insert location] improving the effectiveness of its risk management and internal control processes. [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] … the fact that we do not have an internal audit function and the processes we employ for evaluating and continually improving the effectiveness of our risk management and internal control processes: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 7.4 A listed entity should disclose whether it has any material … whether we have any material exposure to economic, ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance exposure to economic, environmental and social sustainability environmental and social sustainability risks and, if we do, how we Statement risks and, if it does, how it manages or intends to manage those manage or intend to manage those risks: risks. ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☒ at the Directors Report in the Annual report located at website Page 9 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 8 - REMUNERATE FAIRLY AND RESPONSIBLY 8.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a remuneration committee which: … the fact that we have a remuneration committee that complies with Statement OR (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are paragraphs (1) and (2): ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is independent directors; and ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR therefore not applicable (2) is chaired by an independent director, ☐ at [insert location] and disclose: … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (3) the charter of the committee; ☒ at Remuneration Committee Charter located at website (4) the members of the committee; and (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): times the committee met throughout the period and ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR the individual attendances of the members at those ☒ at Annual Report located at website meetings; or (b) if it does not have a remuneration committee, disclose that [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] fact and the processes it employs for setting the level and … the fact that we do not have a remuneration committee and the composition of remuneration for directors and senior processes we employ for setting the level and composition of executives and ensuring that such remuneration is remuneration for directors and senior executives and ensuring that appropriate and not excessive. such remuneration is appropriate and not excessive: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 8.2 A listed entity should separately disclose its policies and … separately our remuneration policies and practices regarding the ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance practices regarding the remuneration of non-executive directors remuneration of non-executive directors and the remuneration of Statement OR and the remuneration of executive directors and other senior executive directors and other senior executives: ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation executives. ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR is therefore not applicable ☒ at Remuneration Benefits Policy located at website 8.3 A listed entity which has an equity-based remuneration scheme … our policy on this issue or a summary of it: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance should: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR (a) have a policy on whether participants are permitted to ☒ at Remuneration Report in Annual Report located at website ☐ we do not have an equity-based remuneration scheme and this enter into transactions (whether through the use of recommendation is therefore not applicable OR derivatives or otherwise) which limit the economic risk of participating in the scheme; and ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it. is therefore not applicable Page 10 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES APPLICABLE TO EXTERNALLY MANAGED LISTED ENTITIES - Alternative to Recommendation 1.1 for externally managed listed … the information referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance entities: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement The responsible entity of an externally managed listed entity ☐ at [insert location] should disclose: (a) the arrangements between the responsible entity and the listed entity for managing the affairs of the listed entity; (b) the role and responsibility of the board of the responsible entity for overseeing those arrangements. - Alternative to Recommendations 8.1, 8.2 and 8.3 for externally … the terms governing our remuneration as manager of the entity: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance managed listed entities: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement An externally managed listed entity should clearly disclose the ☐ at [insert location] terms governing the remuneration of the manager. Page 11 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2020 This Corporate Governance Statement was approved by the Hillgrove Resources Limited Board of Directors on 26 February 2020. 2020 Corporate Governance Statement CONTENTS 1. PRINCIPLE 1. LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT & OVERSIGHT .. 3 2. PRINCIPLE 2: STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE ..................................... 4 3. PRINCIPLE 3: PROMOTE ETHICAL AND RESPONSIBLE DECISION MAKING...... 7 4. PRINCIPLE 4: SAFEGUARD INTEGRITY IN FINANCIAL REPORTING ................... 8 5. PRINCIPLE 5: MAKE TIMELY AND BALANCED DISCLOSURE .............................. 9 6. PRINCIPLE 6: RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS................................. 9 7. PRINCIPLE 7: RECOGNISE AND MANAGE RISK................................................... 10 8. PRINCIPLE 8: REMUNERATE FAIRLY AND RESPONSIBLY................................. 11 Page 2 of 11 2020 Corporate Governance Statement 1. PRINCIPLE 1: LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT & OVERSIGHT Role of the Board and Management The Board is elected by shareholders to represent all shareholders - its primary role being the protection and enhancement of long-term shareholder value. To fulfil this role, the Board is responsible for the overall corporate governance of the Group, selection and appointment of the CEO/MD and senior executives, establishing goals for senior executives, monitoring the achievement of these goals, defining policies and monitoring the business of the controlled entity including risk management and internal control, to ensure it is conducted appropriately and in the best interests of shareholders. The Board has adopted a Board Charter that sets out the delegations and responsibilities that have been put in place for the Company's executive team and the Board. The Board of Directors (and, where relevant, any committees established by the Board) have delegated the carriage of the day to day operation and management of the Company's business to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer who is authorised, in turn, to delegate such of the powers conferred on him as is deemed appropriate to members of the executive team. The delegation of authority to the Chief Executive Officer and other executives is subject to the limits and restrictions set out in the Delegations of Authority Schedule. In addition to attending the scheduled Board and Board Committee meetings during the year, Directors also spend time regularly with the Company's personnel in order to gain a detailed knowledge and understanding of the Company's operations and associated risks and opportunities. The Board takes part in the Company's strategic planning process, risk management reviews and approves the business plan and budgets of the Company. The Board also receives and reviews comprehensive monthly management, financial and operational reports in relation to the Company performance. All Directors and senior executives of the Company have in place formal appointment letters describing their terms, duties, rights and responsibilities and entitlements. Upon joining the Company, all Directors also receive an induction pack containing information about the Company including policies and procedures and other necessary information for them to familiarise themselves with the operations of the Company. Assessing senior executive performance The Board sets key performance indicators and targets for the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and the other senior executives and review these and the performance against these targets throughout the year as well as formally at the end of the year. Oversight of the assessment and performance of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and the senior executives is provided by the Remuneration Committee and the Chairman of the Board. Formal assessments of performance for the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and the senior executives were completed during the current period. Further details of how the Company assesses the performance of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and executive team are set out in the Remuneration Report included in the 2019 Annual Report. Board composition The majority of the Board are independent Non-Executive Directors. The Chairman of the Board is an independent Non-Executive Director, and the roles of the Chairman and Chief Executive are not performed by the same individual. Page 3 of 11 2020 Corporate Governance Statement 2. PRINCIPLE 2: STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE The Board endeavours to ensure it is comprised of a diverse selection of highly qualified and experienced individuals with the highest levels of integrity, suited to the needs of the Company. Each Director is bound by the Company's charters, policies, procedures and codes of conduct, including without limitation, the Company's Securities Trading Policy, Continuous Disclosure Policy and Directors Code of Conduct. Independence The Board consists of a majority of independent Non-Executive Directors to ensure independence. The law and market perceptions regarding the issue of "independence" of Directors is developing and changing rapidly both in Australia and overseas. Best practice recommends that rigid rules regarding what 'does and does not' constitute independence is no longer appropriate. Rather, it is more appropriate to adopt a set of matters to which consideration should be given in order to determine whether or not a Director is independent. At the time of a Director's appointment and thereafter, the Board considers independence by having regard to the answers to the following questions: Is the Director a substantial shareholder of the Company or an officer of, or otherwise associated directly with, a substantial shareholder of the Company?

Has the Director, within the last three years, been employed in an executive capacity by the Company or by any related body corporate, or been a Director after ceasing to hold any such employment?

Within the last three years has the Director been a Principal of a material professional adviser; a material consultant to the Company or a related body corporate, or an employee materially associated with the service provided by such adviser or consultant to the Company?

Is the Director a material supplier or customer of the Company or any related body corporate or an officer of or otherwise associated directly or indirectly with a material supplier or customer?

Does the Director have a material contractual relationship with the Company or related body corporate other than as a director of the Company?

Has the Director served on the Board of Directors for a period that could, or reasonably be perceived to, materially interfere with the Director's ability to act in the best interests of the

Company?

Company? Is the Director free from any interest and any business or other relationship that could, or reasonably be perceived to, materially interfere with the Director's ability to act in the best interests of the Company? Based on the above considerations the following Directors, who make up a majority of the Board, are considered by the Company to be independent: Mr J E Gooding (Chairman)

Mr P Baker

Mr A Breuer Mr L A Wallace (Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer) and Mr M R Boyte are not considered to be independent. Page 4 of 11 2020 Corporate Governance Statement Regular assessments The Board regularly assesses the independence of its Non-Executive Directors. Each Director of the Company must provide to the Board of the Company all information regarding his or her interests relevant to his or her independence. Where the independence of a Director is lost, this must be immediately disclosed to the market. Nomination Committee and Board committees In 2015, following a decision to reduce the number of Non-Executive Directors on the Board to four, the Board decided all four Non-Executive Directors would become members of the Nomination, Remuneration and Audit and Risk Committees. The Board has a Nomination Committee in place. The Chairman of the Nomination Committee is an independent Non-Executive Director and membership consists of the four Non-Executive Directors a majority of whom are independent Non-Executive Directors. The duties of the Nomination Committee cover the composition and performance of the Board, appointments to the Board of Directors, evaluation of Board performance, appointment and reelection of Directors and succession planning. The Committee usually meets twice a year. The Committee has a clear charter that sets out its roles, responsibilities and structure. The charter can be found on the Company's website at www.hillgroveresources.com.au. In addition to the Nomination Committee the Board also has in place the Risk and Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Treasury Committee. Each Committee presents a summary of its meetings to the next Board Meeting. The Committee Charters and the membership details of each Committee can be located on the Company's website. Details of the number of Board and Committee meetings held during the year, and each Director's attendance at those meetings are set out in the Annual Report. Selection and appointment of Directors The selection and appointment of Directors is carried out by the Board based on the recommendations of the Nomination Committee. The Committee regularly reviews its membership to ensure it has the appropriate mix of skills and experience required to meet the needs of the Company. When a Board vacancy exists or where it is considered a Director with particular skills or experience is required, the Committee will make a recommendation to the Board to make an appointment of a candidate with the appropriate skills, qualifications and experience. Board performance The Board formally evaluates its performance periodically. This process is facilitated by the Nomination Committee via the Chairman of the Committee whereby Board members are evaluated by a questionnaire pertaining to the key skills, experience and level of participation required. Directors can seek independent professional advice at the cost of the Company. Any such request is to be approved by the Chairman of the Board. Page 5 of 11 2020 Corporate Governance Statement Skills Matrix The skills and expertise criteria required to select the current board is shown in the table below. BOARD of DIRECTORS John Murray Tony Lachlan Gooding Phil Baker Boyte Breuer Wallace (Chairman) Appointment Date Sep. 06 Oct. 14 May 19 Jun. 17 May 19 Skills & Experience ASX Listed Board      Experience Corporate governance      Resources, Mining &    Exploration Project development &     management Financial     Legal/Commercial      During 2020 Hillgrove will undertake a fundamental change in its strategic direction as it transitions from a revenue producing copper producer to an exploration and development company focused on growth from its existing assets and third party opportunities as they arise. This fundamental change will require a fundamental change in the skill set and expertise of the directors if Hillgrove is to make a successful transition from producer to explorer/developer. The Board, through its Nomination Committee, will assess the extent to which new critical competencies are required on the Board and take appropriate action to address any identified deficiencies. Company Secretary The Company Secretary has a direct reporting line to the Chairman of the Board and is accountable to the Board on all governance matters. All Directors of the Board have access to the Company Secretary. Retirement and re-election of Directors Director's retirement and rotation is governed by ASX Listing Rules and Clause 6.3 of the Company's Constitution. Each year one third of the Directors retire and may offer themselves for re- election. The Company's Constitution also requires that Directors who have been appointed by the Board, must retire and stand for re-election at the next annual general meeting following their appointment. Page 6 of 11 2020 Corporate Governance Statement 3. PRINCIPLE 3: PROMOTE ETHICAL AND RESPONSIBLE DECISION MAKING Code of business conduct and Directors code of conduct All Directors, managers and employees of the Company are expected to act with the utmost integrity and objectivity, striving at all times to enhance the performance of the Group and below is a summary of the Company's core policies which apply to Directors and employees. The Code of Business Conduct was adopted by the Board to define basic principles of business conduct. The Code of Business Conduct requires officers and employees to adhere to the law and various policies of the company referred to in this Code. The standards set out in this Code are a practical set of principles giving direction and reflecting the Company's approach to business conduct. Directors and management monitor compliance and will act on any actions which are inconsistent with this Code. All employees also have an obligation to advise the Company of any illegal or unethical practices of which they become aware. In addition, to the Code of Business Conduct, Directors are also bound by the Directors Code of Conduct which sets out the standards to which each Director will adhere whilst conducting his or her duties. In addition to the Code of Business conduct and Directors Code of Conduct the Company has the following policies in place to actively promote ethical and responsible decision making. Details of these policies can be found on the Company's website www.hillgroveresources.com.au: Company Security Trading Policy

Conflicts of Interest Policy

Fraud and Corruption Policy

Privacy Policy. The Board has also committed to adopt the principles of Fame and Good Character with all Directors having completed checks including bankruptcy and insolvency and national crime, and will advise the Company of any changes to their status. Diversity The Company has a vision to establish itself as a successful employer by providing genuine support for the development of employee diversity in the workplace. The Company is committed to providing an inclusive workplace and organisational culture that embraces diversity and provides support for broad based equal opportunity programmes, multicultural awareness and representation, and a focus on women in senior management. The Company already has a diverse workforce. The Company's current employment philosophy promotes a culture that values differences, and emphasises tolerance. The workforce in Adelaide and Kanmantoo is gender, culturally and ethnically diverse. At the major employment site of Kanmantoo there are programmes in place that are intended to benefit local communities. Employment of local residents has been established in the objectives of senior officers at Kanmantoo and the Company currently employs approximately 78% of its employees from within the local and regional areas. Currently the Company has no women on the Board or executive team. Ten percent of the combined executive and management team are women, with 13% women employed in the Company in total. The Board acknowledges that diversity can be an economic driver of competitiveness and that studies show that increased gender diversity on Boards and executive teams has been shown to be linked to better financial performance. The Company has a Diversity Policy and monitors its performance against its Diversity objectives. For further information please refer to the Company's Diversity Policy which can be found at www.hillgroveresources.com.au. Page 7 of 11 2020 Corporate Governance Statement 4. PRINCIPLE 4: SAFEGUARD INTEGRITY IN FINANCIAL REPORTING Audit and Risk Committee The Board has an Audit and Risk Committee consisting of the four Non-Executive Directors. The chair of the Committee is independent and is not the Chairman of the Board. The Committee is comprised of the following: Mr P Baker (Chairman)

Mr M Boyte

Mr J E Gooding

Mr A Breuer Details of these Directors' attendance at Audit and Risk Committee meetings are set out in the Annual Report. The Audit and Risk Committee has appropriate financial expertise and members are financially literate and have an appropriate understanding of the industries in which the Company operates. The main responsibilities of the Committee are to: Review, assess and approve the annual report, the half-year financial report and all other financial information published by the company or released to the market;

half-year financial report and all other financial information published by the company or released to the market; Assist the board in reviewing the effectiveness of the organisation's internal control environment covering: Effectiveness and efficiency of operations o Reliability of financial reporting

o Compliance with applicable laws and regulations;

Oversee the effective operation of the risk management framework;

Recommend to the board the appointment, removal and remuneration of the external auditors, and review the terms of their engagement, the scope and quality of the audit and assess performance;

Consider the independence and competence of the external auditor on an ongoing basis;

Review and approve the level of non-audit services provided by the external auditors and ensure it does not adversely impact on auditor independence;

non-audit services provided by the external auditors and ensure it does not adversely impact on auditor independence; Review and monitor related party transactions and assess their propriety; and

Report to the board on matters relevant to the committee's role and responsibilities. The Audit and Risk Committee has authority, within the scope of its responsibilities, to seek any information it requires from any employee or external party. The Committee has a formal charter which can be found on the Company's website. The Board has received assurance from the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer for the financial statements and records for the year ended 31 December 2019 in the form of a declaration provided in accordance with s295 of the Corporations Act 2001. Page 8 of 11 2020 Corporate Governance Statement In addition, before the Board approves financial statements for any period or approves the release of quarterly reports containing financial information, it receives from the CEO and CFO a declaration that, in their opinion, the financial records of the Company have been properly maintained and that the financial statements comply with the appropriate accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the financial position and performance of the entity. External auditors The Company and Audit and Risk Committee policy is to appoint external auditors who clearly demonstrate quality and independence. The performance of the external auditor is reviewed annually and applications for tender of external audit services are requested as deemed appropriate, taking into consideration assessment of performance, existing value and tender costs. Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) were appointed effective 26 May 2017, and it is PwC's policy to rotate audit engagement partners on listed companies in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001, which is generally after five years, subject to certain exceptions. An analysis of fees paid to the external auditors, including a break-down of fees for non-audit services, is provided in the Annual Report and in note 7 (e) to the Financial Statements. It is the policy of the external auditors to provide an annual declaration of their independence to the Audit and Risk Committee. The external auditor will attend the Annual General Meeting and be available to answer shareholder questions about the conduct of the audit and the preparation and content of the audit report. 5. PRINCIPLE 5: MAKE TIMELY AND BALANCED DISCLOSURE The Company is committed to providing relevant up-to-date information to its shareholders and investors in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements under the ASX Listing Rules. The Company reports periodically to the ASX yearly, half yearly and quarterly. The Company has a Continuous Disclosure Policy, which outlines the processes for identifying information for disclosure. The policy aims to ensure that all market sensitive matters concerning the Company are disclosed on a timely and balanced basis. The Company's Continuous Disclosure Policy is available on the Company's website. In relation to the reporting of Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve information the Company uses experts in the form of competent persons in accordance with JORC code requirements. In addition to this expertise, independent consultants are called upon to verify conclusions drawn where appropriate prior to release to the market. 6. PRINCIPLE 6: RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS The Board aims to ensure that shareholders are informed of all major developments affecting the Group's state of affairs as follows: The full annual financial report is lodged with the ASX, and distributed to all shareholders who elect to receive a copy, and includes relevant information about the operations of the Group during the year, changes in the state of affairs and details of future developments, in addition to the other disclosures required.

The half-yearly report contains summarised financial information and a review of the operations of the Group during the period. The half-year financial report is lodged with the ASX and sent to any shareholder who requests it.

half-yearly report contains summarised financial information and a review of the operations of the Group during the period. The half-year financial report is lodged with the ASX and sent to any shareholder who requests it. Quarterly reports are also issued covering production status, costs and cash position. All press releases and presentations that are released publicly to the ASX website at www.asx.com.auare also available on the Group website at www.hillgroveresources.com.au. Page 9 of 11 2020 Corporate Governance Statement The Board encourages full participation of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to ensure a high level of accountability and identification with the Group's strategy and goals. Important issues are presented to shareholders as single resolutions. Shareholders are requested to vote on matters such as the appointment and aggregate remuneration of Directors, the granting of performance rights and shares to Directors and changes to the Constitution. The Company keeps a history of all relevant releases and financial information from the previous four years on its website at www.hillgroveresources.com.au. Copies of the Constitution are available to any shareholder who requests it. 7. PRINCIPLE 7: RECOGNISE AND MANAGE RISK The Board acknowledges it is responsible for the overall internal control framework of the Company and examines the adequacy of the nature, extent and effectiveness of the internal control processes of the Group on an ongoing basis. The Board, via the Audit and Risk Committee, oversees and monitors the Company's audit processes, including the Company's internal financial and business control activities. Management of risks The risks involved in a diversified resources, exploration and production company, and the specific uncertainties for the Company, are regularly monitored and reviewed. The Company undertakes corporate risk reviews in order to ensure that risks are evaluated in terms of likelihood and consequence. The specific risks are then assessed in terms of the risk category and assigned risk treatments to manage, mitigate or eliminate the risk. The risk framework and matrix is reported to and reviewed twice yearly by the Audit and Risk Committee and the Board to ensure an appropriate framework is in place and that risk levels and necessary actions are managed in line with the Company's risk tolerance set by the Board. The Company has in place a Risk Management Policy which also forms part of the internal controls and corporate governance arrangement of the Company. The objective of the Risk Management Policy is to support the objectives of the Company by: Identifying risks and formulating actions for management, mitigation or elimination of these risks;

Promoting a more risk aware culture throughout the company; and

Protection of the company's assets and image. Internal control framework The Company does not have an internal audit function, but does adopt internal processes and procedures for the effective management of risk: Monthly management reporting including operations, finances, safety incidents and performance;

Delegation of authority policy setting out authority levels for all employees and officers;

Capital expenditure request process that requires a business case and justification prior to any capital spend;

Yearly strategic planning and business plan/budget process with all budgets and plans reviewed and approved by the board;

Safety management; and

Environmental management. Page 10 of 11 2020 Corporate Governance Statement Financial commodity risk and hedging A comprehensive financial and commodity risk management programme supports the achievement of the Company objectives by enabling the identification and evaluation of risks, setting acceptable risk thresholds, identifying and mapping controls against these risks, and implementing policies and procedures to manage and monitor the risks. The Company has in place a Financial Commodity Risk and Hedging Policy and this policy establishes the financial and commodity risk management framework and defines the procedures and controls for the effective management of the Company's risks that arise through the copper, gold and silver mining activities it conducts. The policy guides all activities for managing commodity and foreign exchange transactional risks faced by the Company. Hedge strategies are focused primarily on the management of market price risk while the Financial Commodity Risk and Hedging Policy also covers credit risk that arises from any hedging contracts that are used to manage market price risk, together with other risks such as operational, accounting and liquidity risks. The policy is regularly reviewed and updated and can be found on the Company's website under Board/Corporate Governance at www.hillgroveresources.com.au. 8. PRINCIPLE 8: REMUNERATE FAIRLY AND RESPONSIBLY Remuneration Committee The Remuneration Committee advises the Board on remuneration and incentive policies, and makes specific recommendations on remuneration packages and other terms of employment for Executive Directors, senior executives and Non-Executive Directors. The Chairman of the Committee is an independent Director. Committee members receive briefings, as required, from an external independent remuneration expert on recent developments on remuneration and related matters. The Committee has a formal charter that sets out its roles and responsibilities, composition and structure and a Remuneration and Benefits Policy that clearly sets out the structure of and distinguishes between remuneration for Non-Executive Directors, Executive Directors and other key executives. This charter and policy can be found on the Company's website. The Remuneration Committee is composed of the following Non-Executive Directors, the majority of whom are independent: Mr P Baker (Chairman)

Mr J E Gooding

Mr M Boyte

Mr A Breuer. Details of these Directors attendance at Remuneration Committee meetings are set out in the Annual Report. For further details in relation to Director and executive remuneration please refer to the Remuneration Report in the Annual Report. Page 11 of 11 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Hillgrove Resources Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 00:30:06 UTC 0 Latest news on HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITE 02/24 HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED : - termination of phes project agreement with agl AQ 02/21 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Termination of Phes Project Agreement with AGL PU 02/02 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Qtr Ended 31 Dec 2019 Report PU 01/12 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Option and Performance Rights PU 2019 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Saemc growth pipeline presentation additional information .. AQ 2019 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Addition to SAEMC Growth Pipeline Presentation PU 2019 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : SAEMC Regional Exploration Presentation PU 2019 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : SAEMC Growth Pipeline Presentation PU 2019 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Addition to Activity Report Qtr Ended 30 Sept 2019 PU 2019 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Addition to Kavanagh Underground Resource Estimate PU