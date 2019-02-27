Hillgrove Resources : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement 0 02/27/2019 | 10:50pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Name of entity: Hillgrove Resources Limited ABN / ARBN: Financial year ended: Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3 ☐ These pages of our annual report:

☒ This URL on our website: www.hillgroveresources.com.auThe Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 20 February 2019 and has been approved by the board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located. Date: 28 February 2019 Name of Secretary authorising lodgement: Paul Kiley 1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period. Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3. 2"Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period. 3Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable. Throughout this form, where you are giventwo or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection. Page 1 ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … We have NOT followed the recommendationin full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management. … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☒ in our Corporate Governance StatementOR ☐ at[insert location] … and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management): ☒ at Board Charter located at website ☐ an explanation why that is soin our Corporate Governance StatementOR

☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 1.2 A listed entity should: (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a director; and

(b) provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☒ in our Corporate Governance StatementOR ☐ at[insert location] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance StatementOR

☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☒ in our Corporate Governance StatementOR ☐ at[insert location] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance StatementOR

☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board. … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☒ in our Corporate Governance StatementOR ☐ at[insert location] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance StatementOR

☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 4If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it. Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … We have NOT followed the recommendationin full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4 1.5 A listed entity should: (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the board or a relevant committee of the board toset measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity andto assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them;

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting periodthe measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them and either: (1) the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with paragraph (a): ☒ in our Corporate Governance StatementOR ☐ at[insert location] … and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: ☒ at Diversity Policy located at website … and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at[insert location] … and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2): ☒ in our Corporate Governance StatementOR ☐ at[insert location] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance StatementOR

☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 1.6 A listed entity should: (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors; and

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☒ in our Corporate Governance StatementOR ☐ at[insert location] … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): ☒ in our Corporate Governance StatementOR ☐ at[insert location] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance StatementOR

☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 1.7 A listed entity should: (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of its senior executives; and

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☒ in our Corporate Governance StatementOR ☐ at[insert location] … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): ☒ in our Corporate Governance StatementOR ☐ at[insert location] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance StatementOR

☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … We have NOT followed the recommendationin full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: (a) have a nomination committee which: (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and

(2) is chaired by an independent director, and disclose: (3) the charter of the committee;

(4) the members of the committee; and

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or (b)if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] … the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with paragraphs (1) and (2): ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at[insert location] … and a copy of the charter of the committee: ☒ atNomination Committee Charter located at website … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☒ atAnnual Report located at website [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] … the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at[insert location] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership. … our board skills matrix: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at[insert location] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … We have NOT followed the recommendationin full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4 2.3 A listed entity should disclose: (a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors; (b) if a director has an interest, position, association or relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the interest, position, association or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and

(c) the length of service of each director. … the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors: ☒ in our Corporate Governance StatementOR ☐ at[insert location] … and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b): ☒ in our Corporate Governance StatementOR ☐ at[insert location] … and the length of service of each director: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at[insert location] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement 2.4 A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent directors. … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☒ in our Corporate Governance StatementOR ☐ at[insert location] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance StatementOR

☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 2.5 The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the CEO of the entity. … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☒ in our Corporate Governance StatementOR ☐ at[insert location] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance StatementOR

☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 2.6 A listed entity shouldhave a program for inducting new directors and provide appropriate professional development opportunities for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge needed to perform their role as directors effectively. … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☒ in our Corporate Governance StatementOR ☐ at[insert location] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance StatementOR

☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY 3.1 A listed entity should: (a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives and employees; and

(b) disclose that code or a summary of it. … our code of conduct or a summary of it: ☐ in our Corporate Governance StatementOR ☒ atCode of Conduct and Directors Code of Conduct located at website ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Hillgrove Resources Limited published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 03:49:08 UTC 0 Latest news on HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITE 02/27 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement PU 02/27 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Appendix 4E and 2018 Annual Report PU 02/27 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : 2018 Full Year Financial Results PU 02/25 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : PHES Conference Presentation PU 2018 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Lapse of Performance Rights PU 2018 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Activity Report for Quarter Ending 30 Sept 2018 PU 2018 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Form 605 Cessation of Substantial Holder PU 2018 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Brisbane Resources Round Up Presentation PU 2018 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : GM on SAs world-class mining operations AQ 2018 HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y Steven McClare PU