Hillgrove Resources : Board Changes

Friday, 24 April 2020

HILLGROVE BOARD CHANGES

Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX: HGO) the Company confirms that (as advised on 6 April 2020) a number of Board changes became effective following today's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Mr John Gooding and Mr Tony Breuer have resigned from the Board and Mr Derek Carter has been appointed as a non-executive director, and as chairman of the Board.

Derek Carter has over 40 years' experience in exploration and mining geology and management. He held senior positions in Burmine Ltd and the Shell Group of Companies where he was responsible for discovering the Los Santos tungsten deposit in Spain, before founding Minotaur Gold NL in 1993. He resigned as Chairman of Minotaur Exploration Ltd in November 2016. He is the Chairman of Petratherm Limited, and former Chairman of Highfield Resources Ltd.

Mr Carter is a former President of the South Australian Chamber of Mines and Energy, former member of the Australian Gold Council and the South Australian Minerals and Energy Council. He is a member of the South Australian Minerals and Petroleum Experts Group. He was awarded AMEC's Prospector of the Year Award (jointly) in 2003 for the discovery of the Prominent Hill copper-gold deposit, the AusIMM President's Award and is a Centenary Medallist.

Managing Director Lachlan Wallace said. "John joined the Board in 2007, since which time the Kanmantoo project has been permitted, constructed, and the open pit mining phase completed. The Company has benefitted enormously from John's considerable experience and counsel during his time on the Board and from his leadership as Chairman since 2017. On behalf of the Hillgrove Resources Board, I would like to thank John for his significant contribution over the past 13 years and wish him well in the future."

"I also thank Tony Breuer for his valued contribution and advice since his appointment in 2017 and wish him well in the future. Both John and Tony leave the Company in a position to capitalise on the invested infrastructure at Kanmantoo through the potential development of an underground operation at Kanmantoo and near mine exploration opportunities."

"I would also like to welcome our new Chairman, Derek Carter and I look forward to working with Derek to unlock the value of Hillgrove's development and exploration assets."

Authorised for release by:

Mr Lachlan Wallace

CEO & Managing Director

Tel: +61 8 7070 1698