Hillgrove Resources : Correction to Appendix 3B

1
2
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares
8,111,400
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Ordinary Shares issued in accordance with the terms of the Hillgrove Resources Option and Performance Rights Plan.
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state the:
date from which they do
extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Yes
Nil
6
Purpose of the issue
Performance rights exercised under the terms and
(If issued as consideration for the
conditions of the Hillgrove Resources Option and
acquisition of assets, clearly identify
Performance Rights Plan.
those assets)
6a
6b
6c
6d
6e
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b-6hin
relation to +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
No
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
6f
6g
6h
6i
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include
the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
N/A
N/A
7
+Issue dates
12 June 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX
(refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).
For example, the issue date for a pro rata
entitlement issue must comply with the applicable
timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number +Class
585,588,518
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number +Class
18,875,000 Employee Performance Rights
N/A
32
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11
Is security holder approval required?
N/A
12
Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?
N/A
13
Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
N/A
14
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
N/A
15
+Record date to determine entitlements
N/A
16
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters)
N/A
be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to N/A fractions
18
Names of countries in which the entity has security
N/A
holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to
be dealt with. Cross reference: rule 7.7.
19 Closing date for receipt of acceptances or N/A renunciations
20
Names of any underwriters
N/A
21
Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
N/A
Names of any brokers to the issue
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
N/A
N/A
N/A
If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
N/A
N/A
N/A
Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
How do security holders sell their entitlementsin full through a broker?
How do security holders sellpart of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?
How do security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)?
+Issue date
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Part 3 - Quotation of securities
You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities
34 Type of +securities (tick one)
X
+Securities described in Part 1
All other +securities
Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(a)
Additional securities forming a new class of securities
