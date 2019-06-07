Log in
HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED

(HGO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/06
0.091 AUD   +7.06%
12:43aHILLGROVE RESOURCES : Divident Distribution HGO
PU
05/28HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Appendix 3X Initial Directors Interest Notice
PU
05/27HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Confirmation of CEO and Managing Director Role
AQ
Hillgrove Resources : Divident Distribution HGO

06/07/2019 | 12:43am EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

HGO - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday June 6, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.01500000

Ex Date

Thursday June 13, 2019

Record Date

Friday June 14, 2019

Payment Date

Friday June 28, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

73004297116

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

HGO

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday June 6, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

HGO

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 3

Notification of dividend / distribution

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of twelve months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday June 14, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday June 13, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday June 28, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.01500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 3

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.01500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.01500000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 3

Disclaimer

Hillgrove Resources Limited published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 04:42:03 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD10.09%10 657
