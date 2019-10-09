Hillgrove Resources : Drill Results from Kanmantoo CU AU Deposit

Thursday, 10 October 2019
EXCELLENT DRILL RESULTS FROM KANMANTOO CU-AU DEPOSIT
Further to the announcement on 20 June 2019, Hillgrove Resources Limited (Hillgrove, the Company) (ASX:HGO) is pleased to provide the following Kanmantoo Underground development drilling update.
As part of the evaluation of a possible underground mining development below the Giant Open Pit that would work in conjunction with the Pumped Hydro Energy Storage (PHES) development, the Company initiated a drilling program in late June to confirm the down-dip depth extension, grade and lateral continuity of the higher grade sections of the Kavanagh Cu-Au lodes.
A total of 12 diamond drill holes have now been completed to increase geological confidence for resource estimation, underground mine planning and evaluation between 850 and 750 RL.
Assays for all holes have been received with every drill hole intersecting Cu-Au mineralisation. The intersections clearly demonstrate the down dip and lateral continuity of the higher grade copper mineralisation on the Kavanagh Cu-Au lodes. Highlights from the drilling1 include:
-
KTDD187_W1 14.55m @ 1.9% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, 4.4 g/t Ag from 442.45m downhole
-
KTDD187_W2 16.37m @ 3.0% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au, 7.8 g/t Ag from 434.73m downhole
-
KTDD187_W3 20.0m @ 2.1% Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, 6.8g/t Ag from 421m downhole
-
KTDD187_W5 20.15m @ 1.5% Cu, 0.1 g/t Au, 4.1 g/t Ag from 393.25m downhole
-
KTDD187_W5 14.0m @ 2.4% Cu, 0.3 g/t Au, 6.7 g/t Ag from 420m downhole
-
KTDD187_W6 22.5m @ 2.5% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 6.9 g/t Ag from 372m downhole
-
KTDD187_W7 10.3m @ 2.7% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au, 8.1 g/t Ag from 390.7m downhole
-
KTDD187_W8 7.5m @ 1.9% Cu, 0.53 g/t Au, 5.6 g/t Ag from 461m downhole
-
KTDD187_W10 18m @ 2.3% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 7.8 g/t Ag from 367m downhole
Details of the drilling are provided in Appendices A and B.
The next steps for the potential Kanmantoo underground development, which are being progressed in unison with the drilling program, are as follows:
-
Completion of a Mineral Resource Estimate;
-
Completion of final designs and feasibility study, and conversion to an Ore Reserve;
-
Execution of an agreement with AGL to provide a guaranteed minimum period for mining;
-
Completion of the mining approvals process; and
-
Securing funding for working capital requirements.
1 intersections at a 0.6% Cu cut-off grade over a minimum of 5m horizontal width.
For more information contact:
Lachlan Wallace
CEO & Managing Director
Tel: +61 8 7070 1698
ABOUT HILLGROVE
Hillgrove is an Australian mining company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: HGO) and focused on the operation of the Kanmantoo Copper Mine in South Australia and mineral exploration in the south-east of South Australia. The Kanmantoo Copper Mine is located less than 55 kilometres from Adelaide in South Australia.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this release that relates to the Exploration Results and to the 2017 Exploration Target is based upon information compiled by Mr Peter Rolley, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Rolley is a full-time employee of Hillgrove Resources Limited and has sufficient experience relevant to the styles of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration to
qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of
Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code)'. Mr Rolley has consented to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
APPENDIX A
The Kanmantoo diamond drilling program is being undertaken from the natural surface at a location near to the north-east end of the Giant open pit. Refer to Figure 1 for a location diagram.
The diamond drilling is being undertaken from a single parent hole (KTDD187_D) from which navigational drilling is being used to complete an additional 11 daughter holes (KTDD187_W**). Thus, there are 12 drill hole intersections through the target zone in total. Overall the drilling is designed to provide a 30m by 30m pattern of intersections through the Central and East Kavanagh Cu-Au mineralisation. Figure 2 shows a cross section of all the drill holes with respect to the location of the Giant Open Pit.
Collar co-ordinates of the parent hole and of the downhole position of the daughter holes are provided in Table 1.
Table 1 - Collars of all drill holes
|
|
Hole_ID
|
|
|
East
|
|
|
North
|
|
|
Elevation
|
|
|
Wedge
|
|
|
Core length
|
|
|
EOH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depth (m)
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
|
depth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KTDD187_P
|
|
318483
|
6115141
|
1187.722
|
0
|
543.5
|
543.4
|
|
KTDD187_W1
|
|
318407.2
|
6115101
|
946.658
|
256.7
|
355.9
|
612.6
|
|
KTDD187_W2
|
|
318415.1
|
6115105
|
960.902
|
240.2
|
309.61
|
549.81
|
|
KTDD187_W3
|
|
318401.1
|
6115098
|
935.315
|
270.6
|
305.4
|
576
|
|
KTDD187_W4
|
|
318410.7
|
6115103
|
952.248
|
250.4
|
256.73
|
507.13
|
|
KTDD187_W5
|
|
318371.5
|
6115091
|
901.097
|
316
|
190.7
|
506.7
|
|
KTDD187_W6
|
|
318432.2
|
6115113
|
1002.752
|
196
|
293.6
|
489.6
|
|
KTDD187_W7
|
|
318403
|
6115105
|
939.888
|
265.5
|
245.1
|
510.6
|
|
KTDD187_W8
|
|
318423.3
|
6115112
|
979.4
|
223.6
|
296
|
519.6
|
|
KTDD187_W9
|
|
318398.3
|
6115106
|
931.122
|
277.2
|
221.4
|
498.6
|
|
KTDD187_W10
|
|
318432.2
|
6115113
|
1002.825
|
197
|
244.6
|
441.6
|
|
KTDD187_W11
|
|
318407
|
6115105
|
946.917
|
257.2
|
259.4
|
516.6
Note that the elevations are ASL plus 1000m.
The diamond drilling is very successfully intersecting the ore zones, with the use of navi-drilling to intersect the Cu-Au mineralisation within 10m of target. Drilling rates are up to 140m of NQ2 per day, and core recovery is >99% and RQD is 98-100%.
All core is being structurally logged to assist in understanding the local controls on the mineralisation. In addition the core is logged for geotechnical quality to assist with future underground assessments.
Various samples will also be collected for metallurgical assessment, in particular to assess the possibility of improving the gold recoveries.
Figure 1 - Location of Diamond Drilling
Figure 2 - Location of drill holes in section view
Figure 3 provides an example of the Cu-Au mineralisation in KTDD187-W2. The vein chalcopyrite- pyrrhotite is hosted in a garnet andalusite biotite schist. Note the excellent core recovery.
Figure 3 - Cu-Au mineralisation in KTDD187-W2
The list of all drill hole intersections is shown in Table 2, for intersections with a minimum of 5m at a 0.6% Cu cut off grade. Hole KTDD187_W4 is not shown in Table 2 as it intersected 4.87m at 1.7% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au, 4.9 g/t Ag from 438.13m downhole at a 0.6% Cu cut-off grade.
