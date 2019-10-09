Hillgrove Resources : Drill Results from Kanmantoo CU AU Deposit

Thursday, 10 October 2019

EXCELLENT DRILL RESULTS FROM KANMANTOO CU-AU DEPOSIT

Further to the announcement on 20 June 2019, Hillgrove Resources Limited (Hillgrove, the Company) (ASX:HGO) is pleased to provide the following Kanmantoo Underground development drilling update.

As part of the evaluation of a possible underground mining development below the Giant Open Pit that would work in conjunction with the Pumped Hydro Energy Storage (PHES) development, the Company initiated a drilling program in late June to confirm the down-dip depth extension, grade and lateral continuity of the higher grade sections of the Kavanagh Cu-Au lodes.

A total of 12 diamond drill holes have now been completed to increase geological confidence for resource estimation, underground mine planning and evaluation between 850 and 750 RL.

Assays for all holes have been received with every drill hole intersecting Cu-Au mineralisation. The intersections clearly demonstrate the down dip and lateral continuity of the higher grade copper mineralisation on the Kavanagh Cu-Au lodes. Highlights from the drilling1 include:

KTDD187_W1 14.55m @ 1.9% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, 4.4 g/t Ag from 442.45m downhole

KTDD187_W2 16.37m @ 3.0% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au, 7.8 g/t Ag from 434.73m downhole

KTDD187_W3 20.0m @ 2.1% Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, 6.8g/t Ag from 421m downhole

KTDD187_W5 20.15m @ 1.5% Cu, 0.1 g/t Au, 4.1 g/t Ag from 393.25m downhole

KTDD187_W5 14.0m @ 2.4% Cu, 0.3 g/t Au, 6.7 g/t Ag from 420m downhole

KTDD187_W6 22.5m @ 2.5% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 6.9 g/t Ag from 372m downhole

KTDD187_W7 10.3m @ 2.7% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au, 8.1 g/t Ag from 390.7m downhole

KTDD187_W8 7.5m @ 1.9% Cu, 0.53 g/t Au, 5.6 g/t Ag from 461m downhole

KTDD187_W10 18m @ 2.3% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 7.8 g/t Ag from 367m downhole

Details of the drilling are provided in Appendices A and B.

The next steps for the potential Kanmantoo underground development, which are being progressed in unison with the drilling program, are as follows:

Completion of a Mineral Resource Estimate;

Completion of final designs and feasibility study, and conversion to an Ore Reserve;

Execution of an agreement with AGL to provide a guaranteed minimum period for mining;

Completion of the mining approvals process; and

Securing funding for working capital requirements.

1 intersections at a 0.6% Cu cut-off grade over a minimum of 5m horizontal width.