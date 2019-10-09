Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Hillgrove Resources Limited    HGO   AU000000HGO6

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED

(HGO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/09
0.064 AUD   +3.23%
06:31pHILLGROVE RESOURCES : Drill Results from Kanmantoo CU AU Deposit
PU
09/30HILLGROVE RESOURCES : - Kanmantoo South Hub Cu Au Growth Opportunity
AQ
09/26HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Kanmantoo South Hub Cu Au Growth Opportunity
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hillgrove Resources : Drill Results from Kanmantoo CU AU Deposit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

Thursday, 10 October 2019

EXCELLENT DRILL RESULTS FROM KANMANTOO CU-AU DEPOSIT

Further to the announcement on 20 June 2019, Hillgrove Resources Limited (Hillgrove, the Company) (ASX:HGO) is pleased to provide the following Kanmantoo Underground development drilling update.

As part of the evaluation of a possible underground mining development below the Giant Open Pit that would work in conjunction with the Pumped Hydro Energy Storage (PHES) development, the Company initiated a drilling program in late June to confirm the down-dip depth extension, grade and lateral continuity of the higher grade sections of the Kavanagh Cu-Au lodes.

A total of 12 diamond drill holes have now been completed to increase geological confidence for resource estimation, underground mine planning and evaluation between 850 and 750 RL.

Assays for all holes have been received with every drill hole intersecting Cu-Au mineralisation. The intersections clearly demonstrate the down dip and lateral continuity of the higher grade copper mineralisation on the Kavanagh Cu-Au lodes. Highlights from the drilling1 include:

  • KTDD187_W1 14.55m @ 1.9% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, 4.4 g/t Ag from 442.45m downhole
  • KTDD187_W2 16.37m @ 3.0% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au, 7.8 g/t Ag from 434.73m downhole
  • KTDD187_W3 20.0m @ 2.1% Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, 6.8g/t Ag from 421m downhole
  • KTDD187_W5 20.15m @ 1.5% Cu, 0.1 g/t Au, 4.1 g/t Ag from 393.25m downhole
  • KTDD187_W5 14.0m @ 2.4% Cu, 0.3 g/t Au, 6.7 g/t Ag from 420m downhole
  • KTDD187_W6 22.5m @ 2.5% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 6.9 g/t Ag from 372m downhole
  • KTDD187_W7 10.3m @ 2.7% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au, 8.1 g/t Ag from 390.7m downhole
  • KTDD187_W8 7.5m @ 1.9% Cu, 0.53 g/t Au, 5.6 g/t Ag from 461m downhole
  • KTDD187_W10 18m @ 2.3% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 7.8 g/t Ag from 367m downhole

Details of the drilling are provided in Appendices A and B.

The next steps for the potential Kanmantoo underground development, which are being progressed in unison with the drilling program, are as follows:

  • Completion of a Mineral Resource Estimate;
  • Completion of final designs and feasibility study, and conversion to an Ore Reserve;
  • Execution of an agreement with AGL to provide a guaranteed minimum period for mining;
  • Completion of the mining approvals process; and
  • Securing funding for working capital requirements.

1 intersections at a 0.6% Cu cut-off grade over a minimum of 5m horizontal width.

IIII

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 004 297 116

www.hillgroveresources.com.au

5 - 7 King William Rd, Unley SA 5061, Australia

T +61 8 7070 1698 F +61 8 8538 5255

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED

For more information contact:

Lachlan Wallace

CEO & Managing Director

Tel: +61 8 7070 1698

ABOUT HILLGROVE

Hillgrove is an Australian mining company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: HGO) and focused on the operation of the Kanmantoo Copper Mine in South Australia and mineral exploration in the south-east of South Australia. The Kanmantoo Copper Mine is located less than 55 kilometres from Adelaide in South Australia.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this release that relates to the Exploration Results and to the 2017 Exploration Target is based upon information compiled by Mr Peter Rolley, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Rolley is a full-time employee of Hillgrove Resources Limited and has sufficient experience relevant to the styles of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration to

qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of

Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code)'. Mr Rolley has consented to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page 2 of 12

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED

APPENDIX A

The Kanmantoo diamond drilling program is being undertaken from the natural surface at a location near to the north-east end of the Giant open pit. Refer to Figure 1 for a location diagram.

The diamond drilling is being undertaken from a single parent hole (KTDD187_D) from which navigational drilling is being used to complete an additional 11 daughter holes (KTDD187_W**). Thus, there are 12 drill hole intersections through the target zone in total. Overall the drilling is designed to provide a 30m by 30m pattern of intersections through the Central and East Kavanagh Cu-Au mineralisation. Figure 2 shows a cross section of all the drill holes with respect to the location of the Giant Open Pit.

Collar co-ordinates of the parent hole and of the downhole position of the daughter holes are provided in Table 1.

Table 1 - Collars of all drill holes

Hole_ID

East

North

Elevation

Wedge

Core length

EOH

Depth (m)

(m)

depth

KTDD187_P

318483

6115141

1187.722

0

543.5

543.4

KTDD187_W1

318407.2

6115101

946.658

256.7

355.9

612.6

KTDD187_W2

318415.1

6115105

960.902

240.2

309.61

549.81

KTDD187_W3

318401.1

6115098

935.315

270.6

305.4

576

KTDD187_W4

318410.7

6115103

952.248

250.4

256.73

507.13

KTDD187_W5

318371.5

6115091

901.097

316

190.7

506.7

KTDD187_W6

318432.2

6115113

1002.752

196

293.6

489.6

KTDD187_W7

318403

6115105

939.888

265.5

245.1

510.6

KTDD187_W8

318423.3

6115112

979.4

223.6

296

519.6

KTDD187_W9

318398.3

6115106

931.122

277.2

221.4

498.6

KTDD187_W10

318432.2

6115113

1002.825

197

244.6

441.6

KTDD187_W11

318407

6115105

946.917

257.2

259.4

516.6

Note that the elevations are ASL plus 1000m.

The diamond drilling is very successfully intersecting the ore zones, with the use of navi-drilling to intersect the Cu-Au mineralisation within 10m of target. Drilling rates are up to 140m of NQ2 per day, and core recovery is >99% and RQD is 98-100%.

All core is being structurally logged to assist in understanding the local controls on the mineralisation. In addition the core is logged for geotechnical quality to assist with future underground assessments.

Page 3 of 12

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED

Various samples will also be collected for metallurgical assessment, in particular to assess the possibility of improving the gold recoveries.

Figure 1 - Location of Diamond Drilling

Figure 2 - Location of drill holes in section view

Page 4 of 12

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED

Figure 3 provides an example of the Cu-Au mineralisation in KTDD187-W2. The vein chalcopyrite- pyrrhotite is hosted in a garnet andalusite biotite schist. Note the excellent core recovery.

Figure 3 - Cu-Au mineralisation in KTDD187-W2

The list of all drill hole intersections is shown in Table 2, for intersections with a minimum of 5m at a 0.6% Cu cut off grade. Hole KTDD187_W4 is not shown in Table 2 as it intersected 4.87m at 1.7% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au, 4.9 g/t Ag from 438.13m downhole at a 0.6% Cu cut-off grade.

Page 5 of 12

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hillgrove Resources Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 22:30:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITE
06:31pHILLGROVE RESOURCES : Drill Results from Kanmantoo CU AU Deposit
PU
09/30HILLGROVE RESOURCES : - Kanmantoo South Hub Cu Au Growth Opportunity
AQ
09/26HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Kanmantoo South Hub Cu Au Growth Opportunity
PU
07/31HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Activity Report for Quarter Ended 30 June 2019
PU
06/28HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Drilling of Kanmantoo to commence
AQ
06/26HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Drilling of Kanmantoo to commence
PU
06/16HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Correction to Appendix 3B
PU
06/13HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/12HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Appendix 3B New Issue Announcement
PU
06/12HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 37,5 M
Chart HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hillgrove Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,06  AUD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lachlan Wallace Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John Edwin Gooding Chairman
Paul Gerard Kiley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Phillips S. Baker Independent Non-Executive Director
Antony Breuer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED-27.06%24
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION27.46%32 102
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION12.32%31 901
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED64.91%18 550
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 669
SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD55.92%13 520
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group