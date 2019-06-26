Hillgrove Resources : Drilling of Kanmantoo to commence

20 June 2019

DRILLING OF KANMANTOO Cu-Au DEEPS TO COMMENCE

Hillgrove Resources Limited (Hillgrove, the Company) (ASX:HGO) is pleased to provide the following underground study update.

As previously announced, Hillgrove is evaluating a possible underground mining development below the Giant Pit, that may be able to work in conjunction with the Pumped Hydro Energy Storage (PHES) development.

The objective of the underground development is to extract value from the Kanmantoo Exploration Target1 of 5 - 10 million tonnes at 1.7% to 2.2% Cu and 0.4g/t to 1.0g/t Au, whilst AGL review the potential of the PHES project.

As part of this evaluation an exploration drilling programme will commence on 24 June to confirm the depth extension, grade and continuity of the central Kavanagh Cu-Au lode below the Giant Pit. The drilling programme is anticipated to take approximately 2 months. See figures 1 and 2 below for the location and size of the Central Kavanagh Exploration Target.

If the drilling successfully intersects the Cu-Au mineralisation of significant grade and continuity, then this drilling information will be used to assist Hillgrove to estimate an Indicated Resource and thereby enable the Company to assess the viability of establishing an underground mine before the potential PHES project is commissioned.

1 The Exploration Target is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource. It isuncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource under the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, the JORC Code" (JORC 2012). The Exploration Target is not being reported as part of any Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve