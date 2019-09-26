Hillgrove Resources : Kanmantoo South Hub Cu Au Growth Opportunity

Friday, 27 September 2019 KANMANTOO SOUTH HUB CU-AU GROWTH OPPORTUNITY Further to the previously announced strategy to optimise the value from the Cu-Au mineralisation immediately south of the Giant open pit1 the Board of Hillgrove Resources Limited (Hillgrove, the Company) (ASX:HGO) is pleased to announce that the Company has compiled an Exploration Target2 for those zones that have demonstrated continuity of the higher grade Cu-Au mineralisation that has been mined from the Emily Star and Nugent Cu-Au open pits and their near vicinity. This Exploration Target is termed the South Hub Target and includes the previously announced Nugent Exploration Target (25th May 2017). The South Hub Exploration Target is in addition to the previously announced Kavanagh Exploration Targets under the Giant Pit which are currently being evaluated via a drilling program and consequent resource study as announced 20 June 2019. These results are expected in the next quarter. Highlights Hillgrove has approximated an Exploration Target in the area immediately south of the Giant Open pit at Kanmantoo of between four and nine million tonnes with a target grade of between 1.2% and 2.2% Cu and 0.1 g/t to 0.3 g/t Au

The South Hub Exploration Target is outside of any exclusion zone or works area defined by the AGL pumped hydro energy scheme option agreement

The South Hub Exploration Target suggests the potential for a significant underground opportunity beneath and/or along strike of the recently mined Emily Star and Nugent open pits

The South Hub Exploration Target is based on utilising the existing processing plant and infrastructure

The South Hub Exploration Target is a maximum of 900 metres from the Company's fully owned and operating processing plant

The South Hub Exploration Target is based on previous drilling and open pit grade control data that has intersected higher grade Cu-Au zones, and projecting these to a similar depth as mined at the Giant Pit (viz 300m below natural surface)

The South Hub Exploration Target is based on previous drilling and open pit grade control data that has intersected higher grade Cu-Au zones, and projecting these to a similar depth as mined at the Giant Pit (viz 300m below natural surface)

The drilling to evaluate the Kavanagh Exploration Target has been completed and final assays are awaited.

The Exploration Target is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource under the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, the JORC Code" (JORC 2012). The Exploration Target is not being reported as part of any Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED Hillgrove continues to identify several organic growth opportunities as it progresses its strategy to optimise the value of its' existing assets. The first of these opportunities is the investigation of the Kavanagh Cu-Au lodes beneath the Giant open pit and as previously announced, drilling of this target commenced in late June. The drilling has now been completed and final assays are still awaited before progressing an evaluation of the opportunity window to extract ore from underground during the AGL option period. The second opportunity for near-term growth, as previously announced, is to assess the down dip and along strike continuation of the higher grade Cu-Au orebodies that have been mined from the Emily Star and Nugent open pits and their near-vicinity, in areas that are not subject to the AGL option agreement. These targets are collectively known as South Hub and present an opportunity for long term production. Hillgrove has approximated an Exploration Target at the Kanmantoo South Hub area (Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2) of between four and nine million tonnes with a target grade of between 1.2% and 2.2% Cu and 0.1 g/t to 0.3 g/t Au. The main target areas are Nugent, as previously announced on 25 May 2017, Paringa (not previously mined), and Emily Star. Table 1 Summary of the Exploration Target by zone South Hub Exploration Target Tonnage Grade Range Grade Range Range (Mt) Cu% Au g/t - 2.5 1.3 - 2.2 0.2 - 0.6 Nugent 1.5 - 1.5 1.1 - 2.2 0.1 - 0.2 Paringa 0.5 - 4.5 1.2 - 2.2 0.1 - 0.3 Emily Star 2.0 - 9 1.2 - 2.2 0.1 - 0.3 Totals 4 Page 2 of 10

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED Figure 1 Plan view of the South Hub Exploration Target by zone Figure 3 Section looking north of the South Hub Exploration Target Page 3 of 10

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED Method of Assessment Within the region immediately south of the Giant open pit at Kanmantoo, three areas with higher- grade drill intercepts and/or grade control production have been identified which will be the focus for future exploration activities to assess if these targets can be converted to underground mining opportunities. This region is called the "South Hub" and includes the Company owned processing, tailings and administration facilities. An analysis of the large drillhole database of the Company, in conjunction with the open pit production data and geologic knowledge gained from mining of over 100 vertical metres of the main orebodies at Emily Star and Nugent shows that a number of higher-gradecopper-gold zones do extend to depth beneath or along strike from these open pits. The analysis of the drill hole data base also shows there is a lack of drilling below the open pits to fully assess these higher grade zones. The location and extent of the target zones is based on a 0.6% Cu contour of the grade control copper grades in plan view, and from drill hole data in sectional view. The South Hub Exploration Target has been extrapolated to 900m RL which is approximately 300 metres below the natural surface. This is considered reasonable given that the Cu-Au lodes at the Giant open pit were mined to over 350m depth. The copper and gold grade profiles for the South Hub Exploration Target have been defined based upon average grades of exploration drilling within the target copper-gold zones, and where available blast hole drilling data. Table 2 lists a selection of exploration drill holes that are beneath the open pits or immediately along strike from the open pits3 that intersect known higher grade copper zones. The Paringa zone has not previously been mined, but has similar geology and geochemical characteristics as the Kavanagh lodes at the Giant open pit. The Paringa target is based on broad spaced exploration drilling available to date. The Nugent Exploration target herein replaces that previously reported on 25 May 2017. In this review the Nugent target has been extended to the southwest and only projected to 900mRL4. Invested Infrastructure The importance of the existing infrastructure at the Kanmantoo Copper Mine cannot be over- emphasised in assessing the economic materiality of this Exploration Target. In particular: The existing copper-gold processing plant at Kanmantoo that operates at a very efficient $7.30/tonne milled

The existing copper-gold processing plant at Kanmantoo that operates at a very efficient $7.30/tonne milled

The risks associated with understanding copper and gold recovery and processing costs have been largely mitigated through the past 6 years of operation on the same ore types,

The extensive geotechnical database resulting from open pit mining for the past 7 years,

The existing fully constructed and permitted Tailings Storage Facility, and

The existing granted Mining Lease and Environmental Permits This information was prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004. The information is extracted from the ASX reports dated 6/07/2006, 14/02/2007, 28/03/2007, 23/04/2007, and 25/06/2007. The reporting of the drill hole information has been updated in compliance with JORC Code 2012 in Appendix One of this release. The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement. Mine elevation is 1000m plus ASL Page 4 of 10

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED Table 2 Summary of the Exploration drill holes by Target zone Zone Hole ID DH Downhole Intercept Length KTDD141 64-76m 12m @ 2.22% Cu, 7.93g/t Au Nugent KTRCD284 183-195m 12m @ 1.84% Cu, 0.29g/t Au KTRC557 102-115m 13m @ 1.0% Cu, 1.6g/t Au KTRC954 144 - 161m 17m @ 3.6% Cu, 0.6g/t Au Paringa KTRC866 123 - 137m 14m @ 2.8% Cu, 0.3g/t Au KTRC833 82 - 93m 11m @ 2.0% Cu, 0.2g/t Au Emily Star KTDD127 144 - 150m 6m @ 1.9% Cu, 0.4g/t Au Exploration Activities Hillgrove estimate that drill testing of the South Hub Exploration Target will be able to commence in 2020, depending on the required funding being available. The initial objective of the drilling will be to confirm the depth continuity of the Nugent zone. ABOUT HILLGROVE Hillgrove is an Australian mining company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: HGO) focused on operating its flagship Kanmantoo Copper Mine and associated regional exploration targets, located less than 55km from Adelaide in South Australia. Presently the Company is milling from low grade stockpiles at the rate of up to 3 million tonnes per annum, and assessing the viability of an underground development below the Giant open pit. The Company's growth will come from the Kanmantoo Copper Mine operation in South Australia and exploration discoveries from its highly prospective near mine and greenfield exploration projects. Competent Person's Statement The information in this report that relates to Exploration Target and Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation compiled by Peter Rolley, a Competent Person, a full time employee of Hillgrove Resources Limited, and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Rolley has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Rolley consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. For more information contact: Mr Lachlan Wallace Mr Paul Kiley CEO & Managing Director CFO & Company Secretary Tel: +61 (0)8 7070 1698 Tel: +61 (0)8 7070 1698 Page 5 of 10

