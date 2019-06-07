Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Hillgrove Resources Limited    HGO   AU000000HGO6

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED

(HGO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/07
0.094 AUD   +3.30%
02:33aHILLGROVE RESOURCES : Payment of a dividend to Shareholders
PU
12:43aHILLGROVE RESOURCES : Divident Distribution HGO
PU
05/28HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Appendix 3X Initial Directors Interest Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hillgrove Resources : Payment of a dividend to Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 02:33am EDT

Thursday, 6 June 2019

DECLARATION OF FULLY FRANKED DIVIDEND

Hillgrove Resources Limited (Hillgrove) (ASX:HGO) is pleased to announce the payment of a dividend to Shareholders.

The Board has resolved to pay a dividend of 1.5 cents per share, fully franked.

The key dates are as follows:

Ex-dividend Date

Thursday 13 June 2019

Record Date

Friday 14 June 2019

Payment Date

Friday 28 June 2019

The Chairman John Gooding said Hillgrove's strategy, as advised at the AGM, is now focused on accumulating cash and creating value from processing the remaining stockpiled ore at Kanmantoo, progressing the Pumped Hydro Energy Storage transaction with AGL, and realising value from its exploration and freehold property assets, including evaluating the commencement of an underground mining operation at Kanmantoo.

This dividend payment reflects the initial success of this strategy and it is intended to distribute dividends as the further initiatives are successfully implemented.

At 31 December 2018, the Company had $126.1m in carried forward tax losses and $21.3m in franking credits. After the payment of this franked dividend the remaining franking credits will be approximately $17.6m.

The declaration of future dividends remains at the discretion of the Board and is subject to Hillgrove meeting all its financial commitments, meeting all overhead, compliance and regulatory costs and its ability to assess new business opportunities.

For more information contact:

John Gooding

Chairman

Tel: +61 8 7070 1698

IIII

HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 004 297 116

www.hillgroveresources.com.au

5 - 7 King William Rd, Unley SA 5061, Australia

T +61 8 7070 1698 F +61 8 8538 5255

Disclaimer

Hillgrove Resources Limited published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 06:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITE
02:33aHILLGROVE RESOURCES : Payment of a dividend to Shareholders
PU
12:43aHILLGROVE RESOURCES : Divident Distribution HGO
PU
05/28HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Appendix 3X Initial Directors Interest Notice
PU
05/27HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Confirmation of CEO and Managing Director Role
AQ
05/27HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Confirmation of CEO and Managing Director Role
PU
05/07HILLGROVE RESOURCES : RIU Resources Round Up Presentation
PU
05/01HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Agl - management changes
AQ
04/30HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Results of AGM
PU
04/29HILLGROVE RESOURCES : MD's Presentation to AGM
PU
04/29HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Chairman's Address to AGM
PU
More news
Chart HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hillgrove Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Steven McClare Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John Edwin Gooding Chairman
Paul Gerard Kiley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Maurice William Loomes Non-Executive Director
Phillips S. Baker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED7.06%36
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-0.46%27 564
BARRICK GOLD CORP-3.64%23 020
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED28.21%15 041
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 722
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD10.09%10 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About